someone asked me why they can't get on www.bimmerpost.com

apparently can't load the site for a few days. i also tried on everything, even on my VPN, and nothing.

but if you go to those is the website down sites, some say it's down and some say it's up.

traceroute gives

traceroute www.bimmerpost.com

traceroute to www.bimmerpost.com (52.117.158.188), 64 hops max, 40 byte packets

1 192.168.0.1 (192.168.0.1) 2.437 ms 2.128 ms 2.019 ms

2 * * *

3 * * *

4 122.56.119.216 (122.56.119.216) 27.698 ms 27.166 ms 27.210 ms

5 et5-0-2.sgbr3.global-gateway.net.nz (122.56.119.26) 50.390 ms

et10-0-5.sgbr3.global-gateway.net.nz (202.50.232.110) 51.391 ms

et4-0-5.sgbr3.global-gateway.net.nz (122.56.119.30) 52.014 ms

6 as36351.nsw.ix.asn.au (218.100.52.100) 51.254 ms 51.191 ms 54.269 ms

7 ae7.bbr01.eq01.syd02.networklayer.com (50.97.19.60) 51.897 ms 53.549 ms 52.120 ms

8 * ae3.bbr01.cs01.lax01.networklayer.com (50.97.19.192) 207.306 ms *

9 ec.10.35a9.ip4.static.sl-reverse.com (169.53.16.236) 210.508 ms 205.917 ms 211.313 ms

10 ae2.cbs01.dr01.dal04.networklayer.com (169.45.18.6) 237.624 ms * *

11 ae6.dar02.dal10.networklayer.com (169.45.18.105) 251.808 ms 255.805 ms

ae6.dar01.dal10.networklayer.com (169.45.18.103) 307.042 ms

12 ae1.ppr01.dal10.networklayer.com (169.46.118.137) 312.113 ms

ae0.ppr01.dal10.networklayer.com (169.46.118.129) 235.593 ms

ae0.ppr02.dal10.networklayer.com (169.46.118.131) 243.360 ms

13 3.77.2ea9.ip4.static.sl-reverse.com (169.46.119.3) 236.714 ms

5.77.2ea9.ip4.static.sl-reverse.com (169.46.119.5) 236.711 ms

f.77.2ea9.ip4.static.sl-reverse.com (169.46.119.15) 243.228 ms

14 - 64 gives * * *