Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicsolved: is this website down?
Batman

Mad Scientist
29679 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#319487 29-Apr-2025 15:59
Send private message quote this post

someone asked me why they can't get on www.bimmerpost.com

 

apparently can't load the site for a few days. i also tried on everything, even on my VPN, and nothing.

 

but if you go to those is the website down sites, some say it's down and some say it's up.

 

traceroute gives 

 

traceroute www.bimmerpost.com

 

traceroute to www.bimmerpost.com (52.117.158.188), 64 hops max, 40 byte packets

 

1  192.168.0.1 (192.168.0.1)  2.437 ms  2.128 ms  2.019 ms

 

2  * * *

 

3  * * *

 

4  122.56.119.216 (122.56.119.216)  27.698 ms  27.166 ms  27.210 ms

 

5  et5-0-2.sgbr3.global-gateway.net.nz (122.56.119.26)  50.390 ms

 

    et10-0-5.sgbr3.global-gateway.net.nz (202.50.232.110)  51.391 ms

 

    et4-0-5.sgbr3.global-gateway.net.nz (122.56.119.30)  52.014 ms

 

6  as36351.nsw.ix.asn.au (218.100.52.100)  51.254 ms  51.191 ms  54.269 ms

 

7  ae7.bbr01.eq01.syd02.networklayer.com (50.97.19.60)  51.897 ms  53.549 ms  52.120 ms

 

8  * ae3.bbr01.cs01.lax01.networklayer.com (50.97.19.192)  207.306 ms *

 

9  ec.10.35a9.ip4.static.sl-reverse.com (169.53.16.236)  210.508 ms  205.917 ms  211.313 ms

 

10  ae2.cbs01.dr01.dal04.networklayer.com (169.45.18.6)  237.624 ms * *

 

11  ae6.dar02.dal10.networklayer.com (169.45.18.105)  251.808 ms  255.805 ms

 

    ae6.dar01.dal10.networklayer.com (169.45.18.103)  307.042 ms

 

12  ae1.ppr01.dal10.networklayer.com (169.46.118.137)  312.113 ms

 

    ae0.ppr01.dal10.networklayer.com (169.46.118.129)  235.593 ms

 

    ae0.ppr02.dal10.networklayer.com (169.46.118.131)  243.360 ms

 

13  3.77.2ea9.ip4.static.sl-reverse.com (169.46.119.3)  236.714 ms

 

    5.77.2ea9.ip4.static.sl-reverse.com (169.46.119.5)  236.711 ms

 

    f.77.2ea9.ip4.static.sl-reverse.com (169.46.119.15)  243.228 ms

 

14 - 64  gives  * * *

Create new topic
trig42
5792 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3368831 29-Apr-2025 16:04
Send private message quote this post

Working for me.

 

I'm running through a work VPN that exits in AU.

 
 
 
 

Shop now on Samsung (affiliate link).
nzkc
1547 posts

Uber Geek


  #3368833 29-Apr-2025 16:10
Send private message quote this post

Fails for me (2degrees).

$ curl -vvvv http://www.bimmerpost.com
* Host www.bimmerpost.com:80 was resolved.
* IPv6: (none)
* IPv4: 52.117.158.188
*   Trying 52.117.158.188:80...

 

And that's it.

Kiwifan
164 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3368835 29-Apr-2025 16:22
Send private message quote this post

Works on my iPad here in Seattle, hotel wifi no VPN. 



Batman

Mad Scientist
29679 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3368836 29-Apr-2025 16:22
Send private message quote this post

trig42:

 

Working for me.

 

I'm running through a work VPN that exits in AU.

 

 

Lol i was using LA on my vpn which didn't work, but yes changing it to Sydney works fine.

 

Very strange. Will report back. Not sure if they have vpn. 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
78936 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3368837 29-Apr-2025 16:22
Send private message quote this post

Works for me, Quic.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Mighty ApeSamsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

 

My technology disclosure

Scott3
3909 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3368838 29-Apr-2025 16:28
Send private message quote this post

Works for me (2 degrees)

JemS
37 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3368839 29-Apr-2025 16:28
Send private message quote this post

Works for me Mercury.



Batman

Mad Scientist
29679 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3368841 29-Apr-2025 16:36
Send private message quote this post

he tells me it's working now.

floydbloke
3476 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3368844 29-Apr-2025 16:57
Send private message quote this post

Site loads OK from sh*tty hotel wifi in Uzbekistan.  Seems to be something up with the indicators though 😜.




Roses are red, that much is true, but violets are purple, not ****ing blue!

Batman

Mad Scientist
29679 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3368845 29-Apr-2025 17:00
Send private message quote this post

floydbloke:

 

Site loads OK from sh*tty hotel wifi in Uzbekistan.  Seems to be something up with the indicators though 😜.

 

 

although now it loads fine, traceroute is unchanged!

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright