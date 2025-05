Best one we have had (and still have) is a Miele C3 cat and dog plug in. We have a small Dyson cordless that is awesome, but we only use that for quick maintenance cleans in between.

Sadly you have discovered the annoying part of having wool carpets, they shed like mad, particularly when new. Some never stop. Unsure any vacuum is immune to needing regular emptying in that situation, something like a more traditional plug in would have larger container capacity so may reduce that a bit. While I love the idea of wool, I would never choose to have it again.