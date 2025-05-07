As a follow on from, Pope Francis has passed away topic, I have started this new topic.

Why Pizzaballa, Jerusalem’s first cardinal and an advocate for peace, could be a long-shot contender for pope

The candidate's statement, which was made two weeks before Pope Francis passed away, really struck a chord with me philosophically and gave me hope, for the Catholic Church's modernisation as I read the article.

“Every man of faith has questions, including myself,” Pizzaballa said in an interview less than two weeks before Pope Francis’ death. “You are so frustrated from the situation, and you ask, ‘Where are you?’ to God. ‘Where are you?’ Then I come to myself and I understand the question should be, ‘Where is man now? What have we done with our humanity?’”

“We cannot consider God guilty of what we are doing,” he said.

I am C of E by birth and education, I am Agnostic now. But the above statement gives me hope for the Catholic Church and the continuous progression of Pope Francis policies to bring change to the Catholic Church.