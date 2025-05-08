We are essentially looking for a quiet way to heat boiling water for drinks etc. The current Breville Smart jug we have was ranked by consumer as one of the quietest option, but it makes a lot of noise. Currently we have come across two other options, one appears to be far better than the other. But wonder if anyone else has either of these options or if anyone has any better option.

The Breville Aquastation for heating. It basically heats water on demand and pours directly into a cup. So seems to be a very power efficient way for boiling water and about $250 on special https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/p/breville-the-aquastation-hot-water-purifier/N213579.html The other is a low wattage kettle, but it only heats 0.9 litres of water and is only 1200W and pricey for what it is. This one was recommended to me by someone https://toasted.co.nz/products/fellow-corvo-ekg-kettle So it probably heats as quickly as a normal 1.8 Litre jug, but only heating half the water. I have heard they are quieter because they are putting less energy into the water. But anyone tried one?

1 seems to be a better option than 2 although may not be as reliable long term due to it not being as basic as a kettle, plus it takes up more space on the bench.