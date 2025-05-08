Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Off topic
Current options for quiet ways to boil water
mattwnz

20016 posts

Uber Geek


#319567 8-May-2025 16:15
We are essentially looking for a quiet way to heat boiling water for drinks etc. The current Breville Smart jug we have was ranked by consumer as one of the quietest option, but it makes a lot of noise. Currently we have come across two other options, one appears to be far better than the other. But wonder if anyone else has either of these options or if anyone has any better option. 

 

     

  1. The Breville Aquastation for heating. It basically heats water on demand and pours directly into a cup. So seems to be a very power efficient way for boiling water and about $250 on special  https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/p/breville-the-aquastation-hot-water-purifier/N213579.html 
  2. The other is a low wattage kettle, but it only heats 0.9 litres of water and is only 1200W and pricey for what it is. This one was recommended to me by someone https://toasted.co.nz/products/fellow-corvo-ekg-kettle  So it probably heats as quickly as a normal 1.8 Litre jug, but only heating half the water. I have heard they are quieter because they are putting less energy into the water. But anyone tried one? 

 

1 seems to be a better option than 2 although may not be as reliable long term due to it not being as basic as a kettle, plus it takes up more space on the bench. 

networkn
Networkn
32175 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3371524 8-May-2025 16:53
It won't totally solve the problem, however, my smart kettle has a keep warm function, so after the initial boil it doesn't make much noise. It's a 1.7l kettle, so good for 5 cups of tea. 

 

 

 
 
 
 

gzt

gzt
16852 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3371528 8-May-2025 17:14
The underbench instant electric with a tap on the top is the other way to go. Check the power requirements.

 

A friend had one installed professionally and called me up to ask why he can't make a drink and run the toaster and the microwave at the same time without tripping the rcd or something like that. In fairness it could have been an earth fault with the unit so I told him to call the installer.

 

I recall it was installed with a three pin plug on in a double socket with the dishwasher or something. It did not sound good. I haven't heard how the call to the installer tuned out.

gzt

gzt
16852 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3371530 8-May-2025 17:18
You will get a small amount of noise from an underbench depending on the install and vibration etc. It may depend a little on brand. Anyway in a closed cupboard it will not be disrupting phone calls and need extra TV volume etc.



richms
27951 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3371531 8-May-2025 17:18
I have a kogan hot water dispenser. Its not that noisy but its pretty damn slow. Like walk off and do something else while the cup fills and DONT FORGET ITS FILLING type slow. Not quite boiling but enough for a hot chocolate or cup of soup.

 

I got a cheap blue mini kettle from kmart because I am a sucker for small kitchen appliances. its really noisy. Also despite being small its too much load for my inverter so defeats the purpose of having it. They do not sell it any more. If the other small kettle is the same, not worth bothering. Was also like 5% of the cost of that horrendously overpriced one.




Richard rich.ms

