gokiwi64

#319708 24-May-2025 07:18
Hi,

 

Has anyone had any dealings with Trade Depot - Good or Bad ?

 

 

 

 

 

 

SirHumphreyAppleby
  #3376288 24-May-2025 07:54
My first experience with them was terrible, but their service has improved significantly since the early days.

 

If you are interested in specific products or services, it would be best to ask about those specifically as they have a wide range of products of varying quality.

 
 
 
 

askelon
  #3376289 24-May-2025 07:57
Bought a few things off them over the years. Currently waiting for a washing machine to turn up. Our oven we also got from them and they organised an electrician who turned up that evening. 

johno1234
  #3376312 24-May-2025 10:37
Bought a shower unit from them which turned out to be a bit shit and they didn't care. Would not deal with them unless they had the deal of the century.

 

 



CokemonZ
  #3376314 24-May-2025 10:43
As long as you are prepared to realise the goods are on the cheaper end I have generally had good experiences across:

 

Oven - Vogue branded - 6 years old now. Rubber seal is starting to go and I've had to replace one element last year and they had parts. Couple of internal rust spots. But it's a normal oven with a 1/2 oven on top for $1k at the time. We do a lot of home cooking - probably gets used 5 - 7 times a week on average.

 

Shower heads x2 - 4 years old, bit cheap feeling but still good.

 

Kitchen flexible tap x1 - 2 years old. again slightly cheap looking but good.

 

Range of consumables like silicone, washers just stuff. Fine.

 

 

 

 

farcus
  #3376321 24-May-2025 12:21
I have a Vogue branded front loader washing machine and a Vogue heat pump dryer.
Brought them as budget was tight at the time. Thought they would be crap and I'd replace them as budget allowed. However, couple of years on can't fault them. They are great. Particularly the heat pump dryer is better than the f&p heat pump dryer my brother has.

pdh

pdh
  #3376372 24-May-2025 12:41
Have found their stuff to be good value for money.

Over the past 5 years, have bought a little more than 6000 $ of their stuff: a vanity, a couple of LED mirrors, 4 heated towel rails, a rangehood, a Midea hob, a sink, a faucet, lots of electrical bits & plastic pipe (100 & 150 mm) and some tools. All have been satisfactory.

 

Midea is a company the size of Haier (who bought F&P) - so Midea stuff is a 'major brand'.

 

I won't buy their hex-drive bits again - they work, but Makita ones are worth the premium to me.

 

 

Rust
  #3376409 24-May-2025 16:39
I have purchased a few things from them - range hood, sink, taps and shower head.

 

Quality is reasonably good on these items for the price point in my opinion.

 

I purchased the incorrect size of rangehood and they exchanged it without any problems.

 

I would purchase from them again.



CYaBro
  #3376416 24-May-2025 17:27
No complaints with the 445W solar panel I bought to charge our Bluetti portable power station if the power’s out. 




gokiwi64

  #3376443 24-May-2025 19:47
Okay thanks all - I thought they might be a bit on the dubious side as I have placed an order for a fair bit of 2.5mm TPS & 1.5mm TPS and got a text saying that a delivery attempt was made but there was no one there to receive it  - It was to a business address there are people there till 5:30pm. Then following the instructions in the text, it goes to a non-existent address. So, I had to log a support case just for them to investigate and so far no re delivery. It would have by now been far far cheaper to buy from somewhere else. Pretty sure I won't be using them again - Cheap prices, crap customer service. 

xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
  #3376449 24-May-2025 20:42
Used a few times, did buy a new dishwasher from them and upon arrival had a small ding in it - got $50 credit or we could arrange to send it back. 

 

Bought a few smaller items as well, no hassles.

 

 




shrub
  #3376455 24-May-2025 21:59
Used them a bunch. Fridge freezer 3 years old going strong. Vouge Heat pump Dryer was crap takes 4hrs to dry(Flicked it on and stumped up for a Samsung). Midea Oven 4+ years old had to replace lower element($70) + Door seals are pretty much gone. $400 new so yea its a third the price if i get another year out of it then its a 3 in 15 year cost. I doubt that a name brand oven would last that long.

 

Just go in with low expectations and be happy if it gets the job done. Resale value is not too bad if its not up to your expectation.

WWHB
  #3376545 25-May-2025 15:15
I have bought plenty of stuff of trade depot. It serves its purpose and if it’s lasts it’s done what I have needed from it.

In saying that as a plumber if a client wants me to install a bathroom with stuff from trade depot, that’s a no from me. Warped shower trays, baths not sitting square and toilets not sitting level on the floor. Never again 

SirHumphreyAppleby
  #3376547 25-May-2025 15:42
WWHB:

 

In saying that as a plumber if a client wants me to install a bathroom with stuff from trade depot, that’s a no from me. Warped shower trays, baths not sitting square and toilets not sitting level on the floor. Never again 

 

 

We purchased a shower from them recently. I note that the listing claims they are using improved shower trays, so perhaps that issue has been rectified. We had no issues installing our tray, although the rest of the shower is on hold until other work is complete.

Wheelbarrow01
  #3376609 25-May-2025 17:56
Bought a ceramic vanity top from them which was delivered to our building site. When our builder & plumber unboxed it, it was cracked and had broken into two parts.

 

At first Trade Depot refused to believe it was their problem, stating we couldn't prove that our tradies hadn't been rough with it and damaged it themselves. Conversely we maintained that they couldn't prove that somewhere between a province in China and our driveway via their warehouse, it hadn't suffered a single bump, knock, or dropping incident.

 

They continued to hold their position until my wife drove to their Christchurch store and made a bit of a scene, at which point the somewhat scared looking manager decided it was best to just replace it at no charge.

trig42
  #3376671 26-May-2025 08:46
Bought a freezer (freestanding) from them.

 

I made a mistake when ordering (totally my fault) and a fridge turned up.

 

I called them up, and it was no issue for me to drive over to their warehouse in Hamilton and swap it out. 

 

They even refunded the delivery fee on the fridge (which I wasn't expecting). 

 

Only thing was, they charged me for the fridge, then refunded the freezer as a seperate transaction (totally up to them). The refund did take a couple of weeks and a phone call or two to get processed, but they at least never tried to wiggle out of it.

