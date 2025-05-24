As long as you are prepared to realise the goods are on the cheaper end I have generally had good experiences across:

Oven - Vogue branded - 6 years old now. Rubber seal is starting to go and I've had to replace one element last year and they had parts. Couple of internal rust spots. But it's a normal oven with a 1/2 oven on top for $1k at the time. We do a lot of home cooking - probably gets used 5 - 7 times a week on average.

Shower heads x2 - 4 years old, bit cheap feeling but still good.

Kitchen flexible tap x1 - 2 years old. again slightly cheap looking but good.

Range of consumables like silicone, washers just stuff. Fine.