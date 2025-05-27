NglButiLoveTechnolog

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Has anyone in NZ who shop on Amazon been receiving unordered packages? Ive been continuously receiving unwanted packages from Amazon like about 1 to packages every week for past 5 months.
#319734 27-May-2025 11:57
I’ve been getting 1 to 2 Amazon packages every week for the past 5 months, all of them completely unordered by me. They’re mostly random low value items, and I’ve double checked my account to confirm I didn’t accidentally buy anything. There’s no charge showing up on my card either.

 

It’s legit starting to get a bit weird and annoying, and I’m wondering if it’s part of some kind of scam? I’ve tried reaching out to Amazon and NZPost/Aramex, but I haven’t had much success getting a clear answer. 

 

Anyone else going through this or have any idea what might be going on?I must admit at the start it was fun receiving these but its been months now and getting annoying and also taking up alot of room in our home.

  #3377195 27-May-2025 12:53
According to Google it could be a brushing scam where they use your name and address so they can write reviews that look legit as it's a verified buyer. 

 

 

 

Report Unsolicited Packages or Brushing Scams - Amazon Customer Service

