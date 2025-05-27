NglButiLoveTechnolog

I’ve been getting 1 to 2 Amazon packages every week for the past 5 months, all of them completely unordered by me. They’re mostly random low value items, and I’ve double checked my account to confirm I didn’t accidentally buy anything. There’s no charge showing up on my card either.

It’s legit starting to get a bit weird and annoying, and I’m wondering if it’s part of some kind of scam? I’ve tried reaching out to Amazon and NZPost/Aramex, but I haven’t had much success getting a clear answer.

Anyone else going through this or have any idea what might be going on?I must admit at the start it was fun receiving these but its been months now and getting annoying and also taking up alot of room in our home.