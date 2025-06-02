NglButiLoveTechnolog

Hi all,

My wife and I are looking to buy some furniture for our new office, and I noticed that Workspace Direct offers a lot of items I'm interested in that other stores don’t seem to have. However, I was wondering if Workspace Direct is a safe and reliable place to buy from?

I haven’t been able to find their Google business page to check reviews, so I’m hoping someone here might be able to help. On their contact page, they say have Furniture Showrooms and Distribution Centres in Auckland and Chrischurch.

Any help would be much appreciated, thank you!