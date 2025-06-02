Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Off topic: Is 'Workspace Direct' safe to buy from?
NglButiLoveTechnolog

111 posts

Master Geek


#319790 2-Jun-2025 23:36
Hi all,

 

My wife and I are looking to buy some furniture for our new office, and I noticed that Workspace Direct offers a lot of items I'm interested in that other stores don’t seem to have. However, I was wondering if Workspace Direct is a safe and reliable place to buy from?

 

I haven’t been able to find their Google business page to check reviews, so I’m hoping someone here might be able to help. On their contact page, they say have Furniture Showrooms and Distribution Centres in Auckland and Chrischurch.

 

Any help would be much appreciated, thank you!

1024kb
1162 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3380018 3-Jun-2025 02:00
I don't get any confidence at all from that hot mess of confusion & subterfuge. Using different domain names all over the place - direct.opd.co.nz, opd.co.nz, workspacedirect.co.nz, directopd.co.nz, directopd.nz, psoffice.opd.co.nz & websites with meaningless content clearly written by an AI, I think that this business is far more virtual than reality.

Website content contradicts itself while the parent company name is a feeble attempt at building brand recognition by stealing parts of other companies names & slapping them together in the hope that we won't notice. They're big on subjective claims without offering objective data to verify against - they say that the business is long-established instead of telling us how long they think long is. Websites don't feature any human profile either - nobody to pin anything onto when your "made in NZ solid rimu" desk turns out to be balsa wood & toilet paper hastily glued together in the newly-named suburb of NZ in a remote 3rd-world territory.

I could be wrong, they might be a reputable company. I'd want to visit a showroom to see the product in person before I made a buying decision though.




