SirHumphreyAppleby

Slim blanking plate for in-cupboard flush box
#319805 4-Jun-2025 13:16
Due to a small miscommunication, we have ended up with a flush box inside a cabinet. This isn't a bad thing if you want to add a power point later, but one is not needed now and the installation of a standard blanking plate will limit choices for shelf locations as they are too thick.

 

Can anyone recommend a slim metal plate that will fit over NZ flush boxes (I.e. the size of a normal power point)?

 

RS Online sells some under their own brand, but they lack dimensions or hole spacing, so I'd prefer to buy something local that has been verified to work.

  #3380427 4-Jun-2025 13:57
Try an electrical wholesaler as there are flat metal plate ranges that may have a blank available.




  #3380436 4-Jun-2025 14:21
I'd be tempted to have a go at making my own. A piece of plastic cut from the bottom of an ice-cream container? Is it visible from outside (glass doors)?

  #3380454 4-Jun-2025 15:08
Plan B is to make my own. I've got some 0.5mm aluminium sheet, but I'd prefer something prefabricated, ideally with countersunk screw holes. I only have very basic tools available to do the job, although powder coat does hide rough edges somewhat.

