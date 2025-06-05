harlansmart

Suggestions sought, please:

We bought 2 x REDLINE EX Radars, both from REPCO they are still available to buy they are still $1600 per radar

One of them, developed an issue, namely the brightness is stuck on zero, because the button failed so you can't just screen brightness

We identified the issue last year, when the unit was just over 2y old.. we easily identified the faulty button... the brightness can't be turned UP via the app... the unit works perfectly, except the screen is on zero brightness

It took over a half a year, to get REPCO to get the radar looked at by the 'technician'

The radar has no damage (other than the failed solder joint) it has never been dropped, abused or misused, babied in fact

They tried to have us pay for 'inspection' we said no thanks and that we think for such expensive units they should last more than a year etc, and pointed that out many many times (unit went to REPCO physically 3 times before they finally agreed to have it looked at) - the unit shows zero marks, zero damage etc, and that the thing works perfect except the brightness button has failed.

Anyway, we just got emailed by REPCO, today, any advice?

-----

Re: Radar detector warranty claim.

Our service technicians have inspected the Redline EX and found it has been damaged, either through misuse/abuse or possibly being dropped. The switch that is soldered to the circuit board has been broken off and was found loose inside the detector. This damaged switch is not a part our service department carry in stock so it can’t be repaired by us.

Unfortunately, this type of damage is not covered under warranty, therefore this warranty claim is rejected.

As we will be returning the detector, where would you like us to send it?

-----

There are no marks on the device, it was in perfect external physical condition, we have images of it on the REPCO counter each time we dropped it to them.

Here's what they found, the button has failed, we knew this, why can't they solder it back on, or replace that tiny piggyback board on the front of the mainboard

The radars still retail for $1600 per unit