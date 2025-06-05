Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOff topicAdvice Please ... Possibly CGA ... Possibly Component Re-Solder
harlansmart

437 posts

Ultimate Geek


#319816 5-Jun-2025 14:24
Suggestions sought, please:

 

We bought 2 x REDLINE EX Radars, both from REPCO they are still available to buy they are still $1600 per radar

 

One of them, developed an issue, namely the brightness is stuck on zero, because the button failed so you can't just screen brightness

 

We identified the issue last year, when the unit was just over 2y old.. we easily identified the faulty button... the brightness can't be turned UP via the app... the unit works perfectly, except the screen is on zero brightness

 

It took over a half a year, to get REPCO to get the radar looked at by the 'technician'

 

The radar has no damage (other than the failed solder joint) it has never been dropped, abused or misused, babied in fact

 

They tried to have us pay for 'inspection' we said no thanks and that we think for such expensive units they should last more than a year etc, and pointed that out many many times (unit went to REPCO physically 3 times before they finally agreed to have it looked at) -  the unit shows zero marks, zero damage etc, and that the thing works perfect except the brightness button has failed.

 

Anyway, we just got emailed by REPCO, today, any advice?

 

-----

 

Re: Radar detector warranty claim.

 

Our service technicians have inspected the Redline EX and found it has been damaged, either through misuse/abuse or possibly being dropped. The switch that is soldered to the circuit board has been broken off and was found loose inside the detector. This damaged switch is not a part our service department carry in stock so it can’t be repaired by us.

 

Unfortunately, this type of damage is not covered under warranty, therefore this warranty claim is rejected.

 

As we will be returning the detector, where would you like us to send it? 

 

-----

 

There are no marks on the device, it was in perfect external physical condition, we have images of it on the REPCO counter each time we dropped it to them.

 

Here's what they found, the button has failed, we knew this, why can't they solder it back on, or replace that tiny piggyback board on the front of the mainboard

 

The radars still retail for $1600 per unit

 





mdooher
Hmm, what to write...
1419 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3380740 5-Jun-2025 14:51
Looks like a dry joint rather than damage. if it was soldered correctly and then forced, the solder would have ripped the pad off the board. It also looks like the button can only go back so far and there is spring in the folded bit of metal that contacts the button. so damage is almost impossible

 

Honestly just give up on Repco let someone competent test the button and solder it back on 




Matthew

 
 
 
 

Goosey
2787 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3380741 5-Jun-2025 14:57
Not tryna Victim blame you, but radars are light weight, they get knocked around every time you pull them off the mount and place them in the console or glovebox, they also fall off console and glovebox….sometimes off the mount.

 

 

 

agree, the switch shouldn’t have broke.

 

You should ask repco to ask the agent what the part number is and what the part is and then try find a component level tech to replace it for you.

 

 

 

you don’t see many people rocking window mount radars anymore….

Bung
6379 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3380743 5-Jun-2025 14:58
Is the switch damaged - terminals broken off or was it possibly dry jointed and just pushed off the solder pads? If the original switch could be resoldered why didn't they do that?



harlansmart

437 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3380744 5-Jun-2025 15:00
Thanks you guy - 100% exactly... thing is this unit is used by someone who simply just does not abuse, drop, misuse stuff... it never gets moved, the buttons rarely get even used... and we know perfectly well what the exterior case of a dropped or damaged radar looks like 

 

This is a pretty heavy, solid, GPS based model... we have a few of them, and a few of their equally awesome predecessor the 9500ix... they are very very reliable, heavy, quality and dependable

 

We'd guessed this was a failed button or solder 6mths ago





sleemanj
1489 posts

Uber Geek


  #3380746 5-Jun-2025 15:08
That technician spent 20x longer taking the photo, annotating it, and emailing it back, than it would have taken to reach for the soldering iron and put the switch back in place right there and then.

 

The top right pad looks like it might be a little damaged, but there's enough to get a connection.




mdooher
Hmm, what to write...
1419 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3380747 5-Jun-2025 15:11
sleemanj:

 

That technician spent 20x longer taking the photo, annotating it, and emailing it back, than it would have taken to reach for the soldering iron and put the switch back in place right there and then.

 

The top right pad looks like it might be a little damaged, but there's enough to get a connection.

 

 

I suspect the word "technician" may not apply...




Matthew

geocom
594 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #3380749 5-Jun-2025 15:23
So just based on the photo it looks like one of the pads has been torn off the PCB and it looks like poor contact on 2 of the other pads(this is the solder wicking up to meet the switch) which makes for poor contact point. it looks like one of the pads was never connected however it would have passed QC as both sides of the switch can complete the circuit so the device will still function.

 

The design of the PCB also sucks. The switches they have used puts all the strain on the copper pads and the fiberglass the only strain relief is what I'm assuming will be 2 plastic tabs sticking out of the bottom of the switch and that's all. Given it looks like it was not flat when it was soldered I would be surprised if the tabs went into the PCB. Its not surprising it broke as the only contact points are the copper and the fiberglass at it's weakest angle(and realistically on only one pad)

 

It's defiantly a manufactures defect the switch cant have been placed correctly during soldering or moved while it was being done. Disputes tribunal sounds like the best option its a manufactures defect but also it looks like that switch is not fit for purpose. If it was me I would resolder it only because I know how and the disputes tribunal will take time.




Geoff E

