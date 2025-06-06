I have a friend who is after some heated clothing for winter work, having a look around online and there is limited options but I was curious if anyone has any experience with this gear and could make any recommendations?

Looking at the size and power of most of the batteries that run the clothing I have seen I dont expect they will produce much heat or last very long, but I could be wrong.

She would prefer gear that typically goes under a jacket if possible rather than a jacket itself, but I am also keen to hear about jackets if anyone has any input on those.

PS any other tips and tricks for keeping warm at work during the cold winter mornings would be great (hand warmers, slim hot water bottles tucked into jackets etc