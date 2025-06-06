Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Off topic Genesis IQ power shout not showing to be able to use.
rugrat

3094 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#319841 6-Jun-2025 20:38
Normally it is an Orange P I click next to notifications.

 

It is not showing so there seems to be no way to book a Power Shout at moment.

 

Really wanted one between 8pm and 9pm. Contact hours are only Monday-Friday during business hours.

DjShadow
4066 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3381445 6-Jun-2025 20:40
Looks like they have a fault, on the dashboard page of the app is a section for powershout and it is indicating to me it can’t load data

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link).
rugrat

3094 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3381451 6-Jun-2025 21:13
Thanks for confirming their end.

 

It’s working now. Still no P at top of page but can get to it by scrolling to bit you referred to, which is loading data now.

