Decent school bag recommendation
#319875 10-Jun-2025 10:37
We need to get another replacement school bag, so I'm after something decent that wont fall apart or have the zips break based on normal school rough and tumble treatment.  2 strong requirements are

 

  • Minimum of 30L, laptop + books + sports gear take space
  • Waterproof/resistant    I'd prefer it to be naturally waterproof but would consider one that has an attached cover that can be pulled out (provided it is attached by a cord).   

Personally i haven't had great luck with the covers that zip away, they don't seem to be particularly waterproof, but maybe I just chose badly.

 

Jan Sport is out, apparently this brand currently isn't used by males.

 

Anyone have suggestions or experience?   Ones that tick the boxes but you'd say avoid would also be useful.

  #3382410 10-Jun-2025 10:49
Had a look at options from Cactus Outdoors? .... last forever!

 
 
 
 

  #3382411 10-Jun-2025 10:55
Our kids had the older version of these from Targus when they were at school: 
https://ap.targus.com/products/156-stamina-fitness-backpack-blackyellow-tsb944ap-1

 

They were durable, reliable and full of pockets and hidey-holes. 

 

Also came with lifetime warranties, which we made use of after a couple of seams started to come apart due to excessive weight over a long period (laptop, text books, PE gear etc all shoved in for long weeks at high school). 
The warranty claims were dealt with quickly and easily. 

 

We still have one we use as a general family bag for going to sporting events or other outings where we need a roomy but comfortable backpack. 

 




  #3382419 10-Jun-2025 11:26
My kids have STM Myth backpacks from PB Tech. I was so impressed I bought one for me too. Tonnes of nice features to manage devices and cords in particular.

 

I've just checked and the ones we have are 28L. That seems to usually be enough for school. STM seems to have Dux line that is bigger, but I haven't used those.



  #3382421 10-Jun-2025 11:36
I'm not sure about the waterproofing requirement, but I'm quite a big fan of Dakine gear. I have been taking my Dakine backpack to the office every weekday for several years and it's showing minimal wear and tear. 

  #3382428 10-Jun-2025 11:56
mdf:

 

My kids have STM Myth backpacks from PB Tech. I was so impressed I bought one for me too. Tonnes of nice features to manage devices and cords in particular.

 

I've just checked and the ones we have are 28L. That seems to usually be enough for school. STM seems to have Dux line that is bigger, but I haven't used those.

 


I have a couple of great STM bags of varying styles that have lasted for years and years. 
Messenger-style and sling bags as well as small tablet bags etc. 
I would definitely recommend anything from STM, but have never used their backpacks. 




  #3382430 10-Jun-2025 11:58
Ive had a good run with this Rivacase bag from PB Tech. While I dont go to school I use it whenever Im out working which involves commuting on a motorbike.  Took it out a month or so ago in some absolutely horrific weather (torrential rain on the motorway in the middle of thunder and lightning) and it didnt leak at all. And its quite comfortable to wear loaded up with crap.  Only downside I found is the adjustment straps tend to come loose from time to time. Had bags with throw over waterproof coats and they are just a huge pain in the butt.  Had a good run with Targus bags prior to this one. 

