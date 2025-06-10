We need to get another replacement school bag, so I'm after something decent that wont fall apart or have the zips break based on normal school rough and tumble treatment. 2 strong requirements are

Minimum of 30L, laptop + books + sports gear take space

Waterproof/resistant I'd prefer it to be naturally waterproof but would consider one that has an attached cover that can be pulled out (provided it is attached by a cord).

Personally i haven't had great luck with the covers that zip away, they don't seem to be particularly waterproof, but maybe I just chose badly.

Jan Sport is out, apparently this brand currently isn't used by males.

Anyone have suggestions or experience? Ones that tick the boxes but you'd say avoid would also be useful.