Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicRIP Maurice Gee
networkn

Networkn
32444 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 14981

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#319944 16-Jun-2025 09:48
Send private message

Hi. 

 

I was really saddened by the passing of Maurice Gee. I read a lot (Hundreds or more) books as a kid. Most I don't recall, but the Half Men of O was absolutely a series that stuck in my mind even to this day. 

 

 

Create new topic
Behodar
10576 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 5239

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3384628 16-Jun-2025 09:50
Send private message

I remember reading that at high school. Like you, I don't remember a lot of what I read when I was younger, but I certainly remember (bits of) O.



Dynamic
3887 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1680

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3384646 16-Jun-2025 10:53
Send private message

I read a little of Maurice Gee's books in my primary school years and loved the original TV adaptation of Under The Mountain as a youngster.

 

Under the Mountain (miniseries) - Wikipedia

 

In the mid 2000's I met and worked a little bit with Chris Bailey who was the Director for the 1981 TV miniseries.  I got a real kick out of asking him a few questions about the original production.




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 