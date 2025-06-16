Hi.
I was really saddened by the passing of Maurice Gee. I read a lot (Hundreds or more) books as a kid. Most I don't recall, but the Half Men of O was absolutely a series that stuck in my mind even to this day.
I remember reading that at high school. Like you, I don't remember a lot of what I read when I was younger, but I certainly remember (bits of) O.
I read a little of Maurice Gee's books in my primary school years and loved the original TV adaptation of Under The Mountain as a youngster.
Under the Mountain (miniseries) - Wikipedia
In the mid 2000's I met and worked a little bit with Chris Bailey who was the Director for the 1981 TV miniseries. I got a real kick out of asking him a few questions about the original production.
