Howdy folks

Our Bissell Airram is dying and there is a derth of upright cordless - they're all stick based which is not good for my partner.

Anyone use the Ryobi upright or the Hoover equivalent as the main owner behind hoover also own Ryobi etc.

https://www.ryobi.co.nz/products/stick-vacuum-cleaners/18v-one-hptm-brushless-upright-vacuum-2-x-40ah-kit

https://hoover.co.nz/product/hoover-onepwr-evolve-pet-elite-cordless-vacuum/

Saw a recent youtube review of the Ryobi HP stick vs shark and dyson V10 and it came out favourably despite the battery last 6 minutes less (but as the kit comes with 2 and easily available)..

These are really the only upright cordless I can find (apart from the 2nd gen Bissell Airram).

So anyone used one / got one?