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ForumsOff topicFujitsu heat pump app

xpd

xpd

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#320177 15-Jul-2025 09:09
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We have a Fujitsu heat pump that was installed last year, and it came with a Anywair wifi module. That worked fine, but now Im on a different phone (Was on Android, now iOS) and want to use the app, but I cannot find the code they require to connect to the heatpump.

 

Instructions say to install the app, log in, scan the barcode on the heatpump with the app and you're away.

 

I cannot find any barcode on the heatpump. Looking at Fujitsu's website for help is useless as they don't even seem to want to admit its an option.

 

Anyone else have one of these modules in their Fujitsu pump and know where I should be looking ?

 

 




XPD / Gavin

 

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Senecio
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  #3394071 15-Jul-2025 09:14
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The button is most likely on the wifi module, you might have to take it out and turn it over as it might be on the back. Alternatively is there a button on the wifi module to put it into pairing mode?



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  #3394072 15-Jul-2025 09:21
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The module is about the size of a matchbox and plugs internally into the heatpump via USB. Pulled it out and scanned the code on it, which was rejected as well. 

 

Did finally find the manual on Fujitsu's website, but is of zero help as well, as it assumes youre working from scratch, which Im not, and offers no info on how to reset it.

 

 




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  #3394126 15-Jul-2025 10:07
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xpd:

 

The module is about the size of a matchbox and plugs internally into the heatpump via USB. Pulled it out and scanned the code on it, which was rejected as well. 

 

Did finally find the manual on Fujitsu's website, but is of zero help as well, as it assumes youre working from scratch, which Im not, and offers no info on how to reset it.

 

 

 

 

may have to put a call in to them.   

 

Definitely an argument for making devices like this conform to a standard and not use whatever random app with random security these firms want to put in to jump on the band wagon. 

 

I know there were some that would run an ESP 8266 device so they could control the communication to it.




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  #3394421 15-Jul-2025 21:30
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Right, found the issue... theres about 5 diff apps all called AnywAir or a variation, all connected to Fujitsu.

 

Found mine uses "anywAIR Next"

 

So problem solved :) I'm back in control :D




XPD / Gavin

 

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  #3394440 15-Jul-2025 21:43
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Bet it using unencrypted http and broadcasting all sort of wonderful information up to Fujitsu 

 

I’ve found up addresses, wifi passwords unencrypted and local detected ssids in devices before 




Previously known as psycik

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