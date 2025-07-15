We have a Fujitsu heat pump that was installed last year, and it came with a Anywair wifi module. That worked fine, but now Im on a different phone (Was on Android, now iOS) and want to use the app, but I cannot find the code they require to connect to the heatpump.

Instructions say to install the app, log in, scan the barcode on the heatpump with the app and you're away.

I cannot find any barcode on the heatpump. Looking at Fujitsu's website for help is useless as they don't even seem to want to admit its an option.

Anyone else have one of these modules in their Fujitsu pump and know where I should be looking ?