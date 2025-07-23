Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
xpd

xpd

Geek @ Coastguard NZ
#320250 23-Jul-2025 07:36
RIP Ozzy, Prince of Darkness :(

 

Passed away at 76.

 

 




nedkelly
  #3396339 23-Jul-2025 07:38
RIP you god of music.



MyFriendAutism
  #3396340 23-Jul-2025 07:38
Rip

 

DjShadow
  #3396342 23-Jul-2025 07:54
I watched the highlights of the show he did a few weeks ago and could get a feeling esp when he was doing Mama I'm coming home that he wasn't going to be around for a lot longer.

 

RIP, big loss.



Handsomedan
  #3396393 23-Jul-2025 09:20
I'd read that he and Sharon had an agreement that they'd "visit Switzerland" if one of them was struck down with something incurable and life's outlook didn't appear to be that great. 

I wonder whether this came to pass and the big concert was Oz saying goodbye. 

 

Very sad, but he had quite a life. 
Rolling Stone Magazine has a free-to-read Obituary that is very good and doesn't shy from his controversies or his redemption. Rolling Stone Obituary - John Michael Osbourne

RIP Ozzy. 

Ozzy Osbourne, the people's Prince of Darkness, took heavy metal into the light | Ozzy Osbourne | The Guardian




gehenna
  #3396395 23-Jul-2025 09:26
Black Sabbath was one of the best shows I've seen.  His voice never wavered even though his body gave out.  I'm glad I got to see them at least once!

NightStalker
  #3396397 23-Jul-2025 09:33
My car has mix cds in it.

 

First song that plays this morning is "see you on the other side"

Lias
  #3396402 23-Jul-2025 09:48
Honestly amazed he was still going, RIP the Prince of Darkness.

 

PS: If any of you vote in the annual Rock 2000 countdown, there's a community campaign underway to get War Pigs to #1 this year, so chuck it a vote when voting opens in a few weeks. 




CYaBro
  #3396416 23-Jul-2025 10:18
I was lucky enough to see Ozzy twice, once with Black Sabbath and once with his own band.

 

Thanks for the memories! RIP.




johno1234
  #3396487 23-Jul-2025 11:03
Feeling sad.  We won’t see the likes of him again. Just unique and could only have come out of the musical environment of his day. 

networkn
Networkn
  #3396526 23-Jul-2025 12:13
Given his lifestyle, I'd consider it a minor miracle to make it to 76!

 

He wasn't my cup of tea, but I can understand the loss, given his influence in particular types of music. 

Handsomedan
  #3396580 23-Jul-2025 16:03
networkn:

 

Given his lifestyle, I'd consider it a minor miracle to make it to 76!

 

He wasn't my cup of tea, but I can understand the loss, given his influence in particular types of music. 

 


Even my parents, who did not approve of his earlier lifestyle, didn't like his music and probably wouldn't be friends with him in real life were sad to see him go. 
They understand the legacy he leaves behind and the fact that they're all collectively from Birmingham and know some of the same people from back in the day makes it more "real" for them. 




CYaBro
  #3396585 23-Jul-2025 16:19
If you haven't already seen it highly recommend watching the documentary / series called Metal Evolution.

 

Black Sabbath and Ozzy feature a lot.




