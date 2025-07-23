RIP Ozzy, Prince of Darkness :(
Passed away at 76.
Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand
Rip
I watched the highlights of the show he did a few weeks ago and could get a feeling esp when he was doing Mama I'm coming home that he wasn't going to be around for a lot longer.
RIP, big loss.
I'd read that he and Sharon had an agreement that they'd "visit Switzerland" if one of them was struck down with something incurable and life's outlook didn't appear to be that great.
I wonder whether this came to pass and the big concert was Oz saying goodbye.
Very sad, but he had quite a life.
Rolling Stone Magazine has a free-to-read Obituary that is very good and doesn't shy from his controversies or his redemption. Rolling Stone Obituary - John Michael Osbourne
RIP Ozzy.
Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...
Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale
*Gladly accepting donations...
Black Sabbath was one of the best shows I've seen. His voice never wavered even though his body gave out. I'm glad I got to see them at least once!
My car has mix cds in it.
First song that plays this morning is "see you on the other side"
Honestly amazed he was still going, RIP the Prince of Darkness.
PS: If any of you vote in the annual Rock 2000 countdown, there's a community campaign underway to get War Pigs to #1 this year, so chuck it a vote when voting opens in a few weeks.
I was lucky enough to see Ozzy twice, once with Black Sabbath and once with his own band.
Thanks for the memories! RIP.
Feeling sad. We won’t see the likes of him again. Just unique and could only have come out of the musical environment of his day.
Given his lifestyle, I'd consider it a minor miracle to make it to 76!
He wasn't my cup of tea, but I can understand the loss, given his influence in particular types of music.
If you haven't already seen it highly recommend watching the documentary / series called Metal Evolution.
Black Sabbath and Ozzy feature a lot.
