I'd read that he and Sharon had an agreement that they'd "visit Switzerland" if one of them was struck down with something incurable and life's outlook didn't appear to be that great.



I wonder whether this came to pass and the big concert was Oz saying goodbye.

Very sad, but he had quite a life.

Rolling Stone Magazine has a free-to-read Obituary that is very good and doesn't shy from his controversies or his redemption. Rolling Stone Obituary - John Michael Osbourne



RIP Ozzy.



