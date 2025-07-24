Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
TeaLeaf

6325 posts

Uber Geek


#320266 24-Jul-2025 09:45
Does the NZ Post still run that service or was that for Amazon only?

johno1234
2795 posts

Uber Geek


  #3396749 24-Jul-2025 09:53
NZPost still has YouShop - it's their competitor to ShipitTo and several other re-shippers.

 

I find them all a bit tricky calculating and finding the best price but they all will provide a USA address that receives your parcel then forwards it to your NZ address.

 

 



richms
28168 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3396778 24-Jul-2025 11:05
My bestbuy and walmart orders were all cancelled and refunded eventually. Gave up on it. Nothing I wanted that much that I would pay for one of the purchase assistance places to get them for me.




Richard

TeaLeaf

6325 posts

Uber Geek


  #3396793 24-Jul-2025 12:28
johno1234:

 

NZPost still has YouShop - it's their competitor to ShipitTo and several other re-shippers.

 

I find them all a bit tricky calculating and finding the best price but they all will provide a USA address that receives your parcel then forwards it to your NZ address.

 

 

 

 

There is a good calculator online to include the GST, shipping and that other charge. In the US they get to return items. Lots of open box items, half price often, there is a notebook Im looking at. Is the risk you take for lack of local warranty.



cddt
1551 posts

Uber Geek


  #3396794 24-Jul-2025 12:32
Tried YouShop for a couple of things, nothing but a pain and items disappearing in transit. 




TeaLeaf

6325 posts

Uber Geek


  #3396800 24-Jul-2025 13:06
cddt:

 

Tried YouShop for a couple of things, nothing but a pain and items disappearing in transit. 

 

 

Yeh that sounds a nightmare and not worth it if thats every experience.

 


Has anybody used it successfully?

richms
28168 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3396802 24-Jul-2025 13:13
TeaLeaf:

 

Has anybody used it successfully?

 

 

Not since joining shipito because they will actually repack things and have better service.




Richard

nztim
3812 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3396803 24-Jul-2025 13:18
I have my in-laws here from the US or we are there at least once a year each, so I just ship to them, and they bring it over or I collect when I am there

 

Alternatively, if it is something small and shipping is not going to be an absolute rip-off I will have them ship it




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79257 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3396804 24-Jul-2025 13:21
What kind of items do you want from Best Buy? For electronics you could always look at Newegg.




Scott3
3964 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3396810 24-Jul-2025 14:28
TeaLeaf:

 

Yeh that sounds a nightmare and not worth it if thats every experience.

 


Has anybody used it successfully?

 



Yip.

Used to be the bee's knees in the early days. Used it heaps in 2015 - 2018.

Prices were reasonable, service was good, and in that era, there was no GST on items under NZD400.


But I don't think I have used it since 2018.

 

  • Their prices have gone up, a lot. One of the main issues inherent with such services it is rare for the shipping dimensions of a product to be disclosed with by the seller, meaning it is not possible to estimate the you shop fees. Used to be cheap enough, to just wing it, and take the luck of the packing dimensions. Not so much anymore.
  • GST now applied on goods under $400. Means less things are cost effective to import than previously.
  • Generally the range of products available in NZ has improved dramatically. I feel as a whole the value in the NZ market has improved also, we are not quite as badly ripped raw as we used to be.
  • International shipping options without using a third party have improved dramatically. Most notably Amazon (especially with the launch of Amazon AU, with a decent chunk of products shipping free to NZ with a ~AUD50 min spend, amusingly even on occasion for things like toilet paper and Gym weights that make no sense to air freight... ebays global shipping program is good too. Used that several times. Technically the seller ships to ebay and ebay ships to me, but all I see is a clearly disclosed upfrount price.
  • The rise of the Chinese websites Aliexpress, Temu etc. Incredible range of obscure items. And cheap single click shipping. (yeah I know I could get Cheaper on 
    Taobao using freight forwards, but the english websites service is good enough I have not looked into this in depth).

 

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8847 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3396829 24-Jul-2025 16:08
Scott3:

 

TeaLeaf:

 

Yeh that sounds a nightmare and not worth it if thats every experience.

 


Has anybody used it successfully?

 



Yip.

Used to be the bee's knees in the early days. Used it heaps in 2015 - 2018.

Prices were reasonable, service was good, and in that era, there was no GST on items under NZD400.

But I don't think I have used it since 2018.

 

 

Ditto - used it many times right from when NZ Post started it. Shipping from US and UK and never had a problem. However I haven’t used it since 2020.

 

ChapGPT says:

 

September 2012: Launch of YouShop (US address)

 

August 2013: Launch of YouShop UK

 

August 2014: Service surpasses 100,000 users

 

2015: Launch of YouShop China

 

 




TeaLeaf

6325 posts

Uber Geek


  #3396900 24-Jul-2025 22:07
freitasm:

 

What kind of items do you want from Best Buy? 

 

 

Its a one of my friend. The G14 Zeph they have last years model, RTX4060 open boxes. Works out $1800, a lot less than the RTX 5060 or even a used model.

Scott3
3964 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3396903 24-Jul-2025 22:42
I would caution against using freight forwarders for Refurbished / Open box and the likes.

Your odds of have having an issue (missing parts, damage etc) are higher than a brand new product, and the consequence of having a product issue is much higher if you have independently paid to have it shipped to NZ, paid GST etc, and then have to pay to ship it back to the US...

TeaLeaf

6325 posts

Uber Geek


  #3397032 25-Jul-2025 13:05
Scott3:
Your odds of have having an issue (missing parts, damage etc) are higher than a brand new product, and the consequence of having a product issue is much higher if you have independently paid to have it shipped to NZ, paid GST etc, and then have to pay to ship it back to the US...

 

 

I dont disagree at all.

Well not in an ideal world, its a risk for sure. But I wont be buying one if I dont import. They are $4k in NZ and that is for this last gen model (although the bestbuy model has the gen 14 i7 HX CPU as well not AMD). 

Im more worried that something will go wrong with the shipping, which tends to put me off, the product issue possibility does tend to tip it over the edge. Easier to just buy a local chunky monkey for now.

