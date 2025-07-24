Does the NZ Post still run that service or was that for Amazon only?
NZPost still has YouShop - it's their competitor to ShipitTo and several other re-shippers.
I find them all a bit tricky calculating and finding the best price but they all will provide a USA address that receives your parcel then forwards it to your NZ address.
johno1234:
There is a good calculator online to include the GST, shipping and that other charge. In the US they get to return items. Lots of open box items, half price often, there is a notebook Im looking at. Is the risk you take for lack of local warranty.
cddt:
Tried YouShop for a couple of things, nothing but a pain and items disappearing in transit.
Yeh that sounds a nightmare and not worth it if thats every experience.
Has anybody used it successfully?
I have my in-laws here from the US or we are there at least once a year each, so I just ship to them, and they bring it over or I collect when I am there
Alternatively, if it is something small and shipping is not going to be an absolute rip-off I will have them ship it
What kind of items do you want from Best Buy? For electronics you could always look at Newegg.
TeaLeaf:
Scott3:
TeaLeaf:
Yip.
Used to be the bee's knees in the early days. Used it heaps in 2015 - 2018.
Prices were reasonable, service was good, and in that era, there was no GST on items under NZD400.
But I don't think I have used it since 2018.
Ditto - used it many times right from when NZ Post started it. Shipping from US and UK and never had a problem. However I haven’t used it since 2020.
ChapGPT says:
September 2012: Launch of YouShop (US address)
August 2013: Launch of YouShop UK
August 2014: Service surpasses 100,000 users
2015: Launch of YouShop China
freitasm:
What kind of items do you want from Best Buy?
Its a one of my friend. The G14 Zeph they have last years model, RTX4060 open boxes. Works out $1800, a lot less than the RTX 5060 or even a used model.
I would caution against using freight forwarders for Refurbished / Open box and the likes.
Your odds of have having an issue (missing parts, damage etc) are higher than a brand new product, and the consequence of having a product issue is much higher if you have independently paid to have it shipped to NZ, paid GST etc, and then have to pay to ship it back to the US...
Scott3:
Your odds of have having an issue (missing parts, damage etc) are higher than a brand new product, and the consequence of having a product issue is much higher if you have independently paid to have it shipped to NZ, paid GST etc, and then have to pay to ship it back to the US...
I dont disagree at all.
Well not in an ideal world, its a risk for sure. But I wont be buying one if I dont import. They are $4k in NZ and that is for this last gen model (although the bestbuy model has the gen 14 i7 HX CPU as well not AMD).
Im more worried that something will go wrong with the shipping, which tends to put me off, the product issue possibility does tend to tip it over the edge. Easier to just buy a local chunky monkey for now.