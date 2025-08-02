During The Chase streamed live on TVNZ+ via Apple TV tonight, I muted the TV and text appeared on-screen. Never seen that before (under those circs) but it turns out that subtitles are now being provided when the TV is muted.

On The Chase, it was small-ish text to one side of the screen, white for one speaker and yellow for the other - and immediate and accurate. Welcome and sort of blew me away.

I know TVNZ+ provide subtitles on some shows - but this seems different being triggered only by muting. No idea if it’s a TVNZ+ app enhancement or an Apple thing. Limited testing on TVNZ other shows is inconclusive. Someone will know. Maybe I missed the memo on something.