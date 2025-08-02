Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicNew feature on TVNZ+/Apple TV?
eracode

Smpl Mnmlst
8866 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

#320342 2-Aug-2025 19:16
Send private message quote this post

During The Chase streamed live on TVNZ+ via Apple TV tonight, I muted the TV and text appeared on-screen. Never seen that before (under those circs) but it turns out that subtitles are now being provided when the TV is muted.

 

On The Chase, it was small-ish text to one side of the screen, white for one speaker and yellow for the other - and immediate and accurate. Welcome and sort of blew me away.

 

I know TVNZ+ provide subtitles on some shows - but this seems different being triggered only by muting. No idea if it’s a TVNZ+ app enhancement or an Apple thing. Limited testing on TVNZ other shows is inconclusive. Someone will know. Maybe I missed the memo on something.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Create new topic
RunningMan
8960 posts

Uber Geek


  #3399420 2-Aug-2025 19:22
Send private message quote this post

Came in with tvOS 18 about a year ago I think. Obviously dependant on whatever you are watching having subtitles.

 

EDIT: Yep, here you go : https://www.apple.com/nz/newsroom/2024/09/tvos-18-is-now-available/

 

Subtitles now automatically appear at just the right moments, including when users mute, when they skip back while watching, or when the language in a show or movie does not match the device language.




eracode

Smpl Mnmlst
8866 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3399428 2-Aug-2025 20:05
Send private message quote this post

Yes, thanks but I’m not sure that’s the answer. I’m familiar with the enhancements that came with tvOS 18 - enhance dialogue, subtitles after rewind etc - and although your link mentions ‘subtitles on mute’ , I have muted The Chase countless times since tvOS 18 was released (nearly a year ago) and never seen subtitles on mute until now. I’ve never seen that on any show on ATV when the TV is muted. 

 

Maybe TVNZ just updated their ATV app to take advantage of the subtitles on mute feature.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

RunningMan
8960 posts

Uber Geek


  #3399430 2-Aug-2025 20:22
Send private message quote this post

I mentioned it above, but the subtitles obviously need to be there in the first place. Most likely TVNZ have just added subtitles recently so the ATV now has something to display.



eracode

Smpl Mnmlst
8866 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3399431 2-Aug-2025 20:23
Send private message quote this post

I think I did miss the memo. I now find that on ATV when I go Settings > Video and Audio > Automatic Subtitles, there’s a setting for ‘Show When Muted’. 

 

Thing is, I’ve never noticed that setting before, haven’t changed it and it’s set to ‘on’ - and I’ve never seen it in action before.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

eracode

Smpl Mnmlst
8866 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3399436 2-Aug-2025 20:43
Send private message quote this post

Just tested this on another TVNZ+ show, Little Disasters, which has ordinary subtitles available. However if those subtitles are turned off, the ‘subtitles on mute’ doesn’t work - which I expect it should. 

 

Seems that ‘subtitles on mute’ is very show-specific on the part of TVNZ.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

RunningMan
8960 posts

Uber Geek


  #3399441 2-Aug-2025 21:05
Send private message quote this post

Have you got a DVB-S receiver? There's multiple subtitle streams / teletext etc. Wonder if it lines up with only 1 stream on the IP stream?

eracode

Smpl Mnmlst
8866 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3399447 2-Aug-2025 21:09
Send private message quote this post

RunningMan:

 

Have you got a DVB-S receiver? There's multiple subtitle streams / teletext etc. Wonder if it lines up with only 1 stream on the IP stream?

 

 

No - it’s ATV straight into a LG C1 TV with a Sonos HT setup.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
RunningMan
8960 posts

Uber Geek


  #3399448 2-Aug-2025 21:11
Send private message quote this post

No, I mean do you separately have a sat receiver that you could compare to the ATV.

eracode

Smpl Mnmlst
8866 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3399449 2-Aug-2025 21:12
Send private message quote this post

RunningMan:

 

No, I mean do you separately have a sat receiver that you could compare to the ATV.

 

 

No.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Air New Zealand Starts AI adoption with OpenAI
Posted 24-Jul-2025 16:00

eero Pro 7 Review
Posted 23-Jul-2025 12:07

BeeStation Plus Review
Posted 21-Jul-2025 14:21

eero Unveils New Wi-Fi 7 Products in New Zealand
Posted 21-Jul-2025 00:01

WiZ Introduces HDMI Sync Box and other Light Devices
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:32

RedShield Enhances DDoS and Bot Attack Protection
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:26

Seagate Ships 30TB Drives
Posted 17-Jul-2025 11:24

Oclean AirPump A10 Water Flosser Review
Posted 13-Jul-2025 11:05

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7: Raising the Bar for Smartphones
Posted 10-Jul-2025 02:01

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 Brings New Edge-To-Edge FlexWindow
Posted 10-Jul-2025 02:01

Epson Launches New AM-C550Z WorkForce Enterprise printer
Posted 9-Jul-2025 18:22

Samsung Releases Smart Monitor M9
Posted 9-Jul-2025 17:46

Nearly Half of Older Kiwis Still Write their Passwords on Paper
Posted 9-Jul-2025 08:42

D-Link 4G+ Cat6 Wi-Fi 6 DWR-933M Mobile Hotspot Review
Posted 1-Jul-2025 11:34

Oppo A5 Series Launches With New Levels of Durability
Posted 30-Jun-2025 10:15








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
GoodSync
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright