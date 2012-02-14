Went looking for a thread similar to the movie one but couldn't find it so thought I would start one up. I find I am reading more books now that I have a Kindle and am always interested in what other people, with a tech persuasion, are reading.



As per the movie thread, let us know what you just read and what you thought or if you would recommend it or not. Proper title and author would probably be useful and maybe also a quick plot outline / summary if you want.



To kick it off I just read Steve Jobs' Biography by Walter Isaacson. Found the book a bit hard to get through (its quite long) but it was still a good read. Has some very interesting insights into Steve and Apple, sure sounds like some of his personality traits were on the fringe. Guess they have to be to do what he did. I liked that the book showed both the good and bad sides of Steve and tried to paint an honest picture of him.



I'd recommend you read it if you have any interest in Steve Jobs or Apple but expect to take a while to chew through it. For me..7.5/10



