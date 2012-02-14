Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicWhat book did you just read and how was it?

gjm

gjm

772 posts

Ultimate Geek


#97228 14-Feb-2012 15:52
Send private message quote this post

Went looking for a thread similar to the movie one but couldn't find it so thought I would start one up. I find I am reading more books now that I have a Kindle and am always interested in what other people, with a tech persuasion, are reading.

As per the movie thread, let us know what you just read and what you thought or if you would recommend it or not. Proper title and author would probably be useful and maybe also a quick plot outline / summary if you want.

To kick it off I just read Steve Jobs' Biography by Walter Isaacson. Found the book a bit hard to get through (its quite long) but it was still a good read. Has some very interesting insights into Steve and Apple, sure sounds like some of his personality traits were on the fringe. Guess they have to be to do what he did. I liked that the book showed both the good and bad sides of Steve and tried to paint an honest picture of him.

I'd recommend you read it if you have any interest in Steve Jobs or Apple but expect to take a while to chew through it. For me..7.5/10




[Amstrad CPC 6128: 128k Memory: 3 inch floppy drive: Colour Screen]

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | ... | 20
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton 360 antivirus provides enhanced security for your connected devices, a secure VPN for online privacy, Password Manager, Firewall, SafeCam, PC Cloud Backup, Dark Web Monitoring, Parental Control, and more. An all-in-one cybersecurity solution backed by 100% Virus Protection Promise and 60 Day Money Back Guarantee.

xpd

xpd
A500 Mini Owner
11874 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #581415 14-Feb-2012 16:19
Send private message quote this post

Have fav authors more than books at the moment

Clive Cussler - The Dirk Pitt series are a great read, almost an Indiana Jones style ride :)
Matthew Reilly - Great action and stories in the "Scarecrow" series, his other books are a great read also. If you're into action (with the occasional "monster" thrown in), then start with "Ice Station".





XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!

 

https://www.xpd.co.nz/

 

 

Lizard1977
1735 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #581423 14-Feb-2012 16:29
Send private message quote this post

The Fear - by Charlie Higson. 9/10

This is the third book in the "Enemy" series.  If I get time, I might post lightning reviews of the first two.  Suffice to say, I thought it was excellent.  Briefly, the series is about the aftermath of a widespread disease which kills or infects everyone over the age of 14.  Many people died, but others are virtually the walking dead.  The series follows different groups of kids in England who are adapting to a world without adults.

What I enjoyed about the book was the way it portrayed the difficulties children face in a world where there are no grown-ups.  They are faced with rebuilding society with little knowledge of how to go about it.  It touches on themes of leadership, brain vs brawn, and order and chaos.  There's also an intriguing subtext for the way in which grown-ups have "consumed" the world at the cost of our childrens' future.  The characters are well drawn out, and Higson puts a nice element of realism into the storyline by ensuring no character is sacrosanct - I was shocked several times during the series when seemingly key characters are killed off.  This helps to build the page-turning factor.

The series is obviously capitalising on the current (and ongoing) fascination with zombies (though the book explicitly doesn't call them "zombies." They're "strangers", or "grown-ups" or "sickos.").  It's also pitched as a young adult series.  But I found it to be very intelligent and captivating, and doesn't talk down to a younger audience.  I've enjoyed reading a lot of young adult fiction lately, and I think it's a bit of a growth market, with many stories more interesting than so-called "adult" fiction.

Being the third book in the series, it requires some prior knowledge of characters (and so I would recommend reading The Enemy first, then The Dead).  The fourth book (The Sacrifice) is coming out later this year.

P.S. Excellent idea for a thread!  Smile

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73750 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #581442 14-Feb-2012 17:03
Send private message quote this post

I can copy and paste the authors and characters I follow on my Kindle - about 120 books in the last twelve months, mostly thrillers/spy stories, with a few biographies there for good measure. Will keep this updated from now on.




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project



davidcole
5486 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #581538 14-Feb-2012 20:19
Send private message quote this post

Reading, Read John Birmingham The Disappearance series (America taken out by an energy wave). And his Axis series (Some current ships/people get sent back to the middle of WWII).
Both enjoyable.




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, 

pgs2050
280 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #581562 14-Feb-2012 21:25
Send private message quote this post

After reading the Millennium trilogy (Stieg Larsson), I found the Harry Hole series by Jo Nesbo which I thought was a considerably better read. 

keewee01
1722 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #582588 16-Feb-2012 22:05
Send private message quote this post

Currently reading the Steve Jobs' Biography by Walter Isaacson. A very, very interesting insight into 'the man'!

Prior to that I had (finally) read the Harry Potter series. Fantastic series of books, with so much more story than what you get in the movies. And far darker too!

BurningBeard
1030 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #582669 17-Feb-2012 08:36
Send private message quote this post

"Who on Earth is Tom Baker?" by Tom Baker.

Very insightful book. Not exactly chock-full of Doctor Who anecdotes, actually, his Doctor Who years is only a small part of the book.

It seems acting was an unexpected refuge for Tom - because he could get away from being Tom Baker for a while. He's full of self loathing and describes himself as an "incomplete personality."

Just started "Trick or Treatment? Alternative Medicine on Trial" by Simon Singh and Edzard Ernst.




My very metal Doctor Who theme



Lias
4832 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #582712 17-Feb-2012 10:16
Send private message quote this post

Just finishing the lastk book of "The Amtrak Wars" series by Patrick Tilley again.

Given it's the 4th or 5th time I've reread the series I'd have to say I like it :-)




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

vexxxboy
3814 posts

Uber Geek


  #582749 17-Feb-2012 12:29
Send private message quote this post

Reading D-Day by Antony Beevor, all i can say is the allies were lucky, so many mistakes but in the end the German soldiers were just sick of the war and Hitler was a real megalomaniac. it reads like a really good thriller . His book on Stalingrad is also a good read.




Common sense is not as common as you think.

Nety
2584 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #582855 17-Feb-2012 15:18
Send private message quote this post

Getting towards the end of A Song of Ice and Fire which I am really enjoying. I started the Game of Thrones series long before the TV series but had quite a big break. I restarted reading once I got my Kindle. Fantastic series 9/10 for me.







Media centre PC - Case Silverstone LC16M with 2 X 80mm AcoustiFan DustPROOF, MOBO Gigabyte MA785GT-UD3H, CPU AMD X2 240 under volted, RAM 4 Gig DDR3 1033, HDD 120Gig System/512Gig data, Tuners 2 X Hauppauge HVR-3000, 1 X HVR-2200, Video Palit GT 220, Sound Realtek 886A HD (onboard), Optical LiteOn DH-401S Blue-ray using TotalMedia Theatre Power Corsair VX Series, 450W ATX PSU OS Windows 7 x64

gehenna
7311 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #582877 17-Feb-2012 16:03
Send private message quote this post

Currently reading 1984, really enjoying it - such an easy read. I'm really into dystopian stories. Recently read World War Z as well - pretty cool retelling of a Zombie War, as told by "witness" recounts.

networkn
27159 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #582882 17-Feb-2012 16:10
Send private message quote this post

My reading over the last 3 months has consisted almost entirely of Robert Crais with the Elvis Cole and Joe Pike Novels. While sometimes a little strange to start, they are almost always a great reading. Not Jack Reacher good overall, but a couple have been exceptional. I have found myself holding my breath a couple of times recently.

Lullaby Town was the best I've read recently.

Hammerer
2367 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #582936 17-Feb-2012 18:29
Send private message quote this post

Tidied up a bookcase and reread Desmond Bagley's "Running Blind", a cold war thriller from the 70s.

Reading George R R Martin's series as my son buys it. So far, book 2, it's almost entirely medieval intrigue. Does anyone know if it gets more fantastic?

Nety
2584 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #583084 18-Feb-2012 09:01
Send private message quote this post

@Hammerer If you mean that you are not really enjoying them and hoping it will get better then I would say they are not for you. If you mean you are enjoying it and wondering if it gets even better. Yes it does. I did not think it possible but it does just keep getting better and better with each book.

Edit I take it you are referring to the "A Song of Ice and Fire" series. He has many other books but I have not read them yet.







Media centre PC - Case Silverstone LC16M with 2 X 80mm AcoustiFan DustPROOF, MOBO Gigabyte MA785GT-UD3H, CPU AMD X2 240 under volted, RAM 4 Gig DDR3 1033, HDD 120Gig System/512Gig data, Tuners 2 X Hauppauge HVR-3000, 1 X HVR-2200, Video Palit GT 220, Sound Realtek 886A HD (onboard), Optical LiteOn DH-401S Blue-ray using TotalMedia Theatre Power Corsair VX Series, 450W ATX PSU OS Windows 7 x64

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73750 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #583089 18-Feb-2012 09:18
Send private message quote this post

BurningBeard: Just started "Trick or Treatment? Alternative Medicine on Trial" by Simon Singh and Edzard Ernst.


Having read other Singh's books, this one was a bit "light".

 




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | ... | 20
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41

Apple, Google and Microsoft Commit to Expanded Support for FIDO Standard
Posted 12-May-2022 17:38

Poly Announces New Pro-grade Devices, Poly Studio R30 and Poly Sync 10
Posted 12-May-2022 17:32

Logitech Introduces New Mouse Devices With Both Left and Right Hand Options
Posted 12-May-2022 17:25

Epson Unveils Smallest, Lightest and Most Compact 20,000 Lumens Projector
Posted 12-May-2022 17:23

New Zealand's Most Remote Schools Connected With 4G Network Upgrade
Posted 12-May-2022 17:20

D-Link A/NZ Launches G415 AX1500 4G Smart Router
Posted 12-May-2022 17:11

Synology RT6600ax Review
Posted 11-May-2022 15:00

Seagate Introduces New Collectible External Drives Inspired by the Star Wars Galaxy
Posted 4-May-2022 17:45

OPPO Find X5 Pro Review
Posted 3-May-2022 17:42








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Geekzone offers
NZ Price Comparison
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Hatch
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 