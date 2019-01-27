Hi all

Did a search on the forum but couldn't find any posts about experiences with Nova broadband.

Anybody here with them and care to share experience?

Fibre has just been switched on at our location so I'm looking to upgrade from VDSL.

Currently with Voyager and they have been awesome so was looking to stay with them - but - I'm with Nova for electricity and gas and they have also been good over the time I've been with them. Nova are offering a $300 account credit over a 12 month term plan so $65 month for 100/20. It looks like (from screenshots on their site) they supply a Netcomm NF18ACV modem/router for no extra cost.

Voyager offer 100/20 at $79 month and charge $225 for a Huawei HG659.

Some experiences with Nova would be good and also feedback on the two modem/routers offered.

Cheers.