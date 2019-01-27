Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandAnyone with Nova broadband?
tukapa1

641 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

#245277 27-Jan-2019 11:37
Send private message quote this post

Hi all

 

Did a search on the forum but couldn't find any posts about experiences with Nova broadband.

 

Anybody here with them and care to share experience?

 

Fibre has just been switched on at our location so I'm looking to upgrade from VDSL.

 

Currently with Voyager and they have been awesome so was looking to stay with them - but - I'm with Nova for electricity and gas and they have also been good over the time I've been with them.  Nova are offering a $300 account credit over a 12 month term plan so $65 month for 100/20.  It looks like (from screenshots on their site) they supply a Netcomm NF18ACV modem/router for no extra cost.

 

Voyager offer 100/20 at $79 month and charge $225 for a Huawei HG659.

 

Some experiences with Nova would be good and also feedback on the two modem/routers offered.

 

Cheers. 

 

 

 

 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6
gehenna
7519 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2168319 27-Jan-2019 11:40
Send private message quote this post

Haven't actually heard of them, so there's that :)

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies.
tukapa1

641 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2168321 27-Jan-2019 11:43
Send private message quote this post

Long term power and gas supplier who have recently moved into internet and phone as well.

 

https://www.novaenergy.co.nz/

 

You've probably seen the ads on TV......

Linux
9471 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2168332 27-Jan-2019 12:10
Send private message quote this post

 

John



farcus
1311 posts

Uber Geek


  #2168360 27-Jan-2019 13:36
Send private message quote this post

tukapa1:

 

Hi all

 

Did a search on the forum but couldn't find any posts about experiences with Nova broadband.

 

Anybody here with them and care to share experience?

 

Fibre has just been switched on at our location so I'm looking to upgrade from VDSL.

 

Currently with Voyager and they have been awesome so was looking to stay with them - but - I'm with Nova for electricity and gas and they have also been good over the time I've been with them.  Nova are offering a $300 account credit over a 12 month term plan so $65 month for 100/20.  It looks like (from screenshots on their site) they supply a Netcomm NF18ACV modem/router for no extra cost.

 

Voyager offer 100/20 at $79 month and charge $225 for a Huawei HG659.

 

Some experiences with Nova would be good and also feedback on the two modem/routers offered.

 

Cheers. 

 

 

 

 

They've only just started offering broadband (in the North Island - not in the South at all yet I believe) so there are probably not too many people here that would have had experience with them yet.

gehenna
7519 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2168374 27-Jan-2019 13:59
Send private message quote this post

Nope haven't seen anything about them. Assume they're the same as every other reseller ISP.

noroad
729 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2168505 27-Jan-2019 16:42
Send private message quote this post

tukapa1:

 

Hi all

 

Did a search on the forum but couldn't find any posts about experiences with Nova broadband.

 

Anybody here with them and care to share experience?

 

Fibre has just been switched on at our location so I'm looking to upgrade from VDSL.

 

Currently with Voyager and they have been awesome so was looking to stay with them - but - I'm with Nova for electricity and gas and they have also been good over the time I've been with them.  Nova are offering a $300 account credit over a 12 month term plan so $65 month for 100/20.  It looks like (from screenshots on their site) they supply a Netcomm NF18ACV modem/router for no extra cost.

 

Voyager offer 100/20 at $79 month and charge $225 for a Huawei HG659.

 

Some experiences with Nova would be good and also feedback on the two modem/routers offered.

 

Cheers. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Well, I can assure you the Nova Internet network is freeken awesome! but full disclosure I did build it so....

noroad
729 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2168508 27-Jan-2019 16:47
Send private message quote this post

farcus:

 

 

 

They've only just started offering broadband (in the North Island - not in the South at all yet I believe) so there are probably not too many people here that would have had experience with them yet.

 

 

 

 

They have Copper Nationwide and UFB handovers in - Auckland, Rotorua, Tauranga, New Plymouth, Hamilton, Masterton, Paraparaumu, Whanganui, Taupo, Palmerston North, Wellington, Christchurch. More will follow at some point to Cover the rest of the country.



hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12970 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Voyager
Subscriber

  #2168509 27-Jan-2019 16:48
Send private message quote this post

noroad:

 

Well, I can assure you the Nova Internet network is freeken awesome! but full disclosure I did build it so....

 

 

i recall that being said about somewhere else... 




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 

noroad
729 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2168511 27-Jan-2019 16:52
Send private message quote this post

gehenna: Nope haven't seen anything about them. Some they're the same as every other reseller ISP.

 

 

 

Nova spent a fair amount of money building their own Network, they are not just another tier 3 reseller.

noroad
729 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2168514 27-Jan-2019 16:53
Send private message quote this post

hio77:

 

i recall that being said about somewhere else... 

 

 

 

 

Yea, that happens

rb99
2601 posts

Uber Geek


  #2168516 27-Jan-2019 16:57
Send private message quote this post

Have wondered if they're any good, seeing as they do our electricity, but don't see a particular reason to switch - am happy with My Republic. Yes happy MR customers do exist...




rb99

snnet
1350 posts

Uber Geek


  #2168522 27-Jan-2019 17:08
Send private message quote this post

rb99:

 

Have wondered if they're any good, seeing as they do our electricity, but don't see a particular reason to switch - am happy with My Republic. Yes happy MR customers do exist...

 

 

Should have you stuffed haha

tukapa1

641 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2168523 27-Jan-2019 17:10
Send private message quote this post

Well I think I'll go with Nova and see what happens - at least then there will be somebody around GZ who has some actual experience with them!!

noroad
729 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2168526 27-Jan-2019 17:13
Send private message quote this post

tukapa1:

 

Well I think I'll go with Nova and see what happens - at least then there will be somebody around GZ who has some actual experience with them!!

 

 

 

 

Yea, any network related issues PM me

sparkz25
750 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #2168535 27-Jan-2019 17:36
Send private message quote this post

noroad:

 

gehenna: Nope haven't seen anything about them. Some they're the same as every other reseller ISP.

 

 

 

Nova spent a fair amount of money building their own Network, they are not just another tier 3 reseller.

 

 

 

 

whats the peering like?

 

 

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6
Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24

JBL Showcases New True Wireless Headphones
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:19








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 