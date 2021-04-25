Responded many times but never before actually posted so here's hoping I'm doing it right.

Our next door neighbour recently lost his wife.

He is visually and physically impaired following a stroke. Previously he was given an Amazon Dot 3 by the Blind Association so that he could get the news and weather reports and ask questions. When his wife was ill, we made up an alarm system so that they could tell Alexa to set off a piezo alarm in our house. We are close enough for that to work.

To use the Dot 3, he needs internet.

He also needs a phone for other communication, however he presently would have difficulty using a cellphone..

No other use is made of the VDSL he is presently on with a package which includes power with Trustpower here in Tauranga.

We visited Trustpower and they will not offer anything better, claiming he is on the best deal now.

Only being on one pension, with the best intentions, we are trying to help him minimise his expenditure. It seems a bit excessive to pay almost $90 for the small amount of internet and phone he uses. Fortunately he is at the end of his contract with Trustpower so less problems with the change.

We have briefly talked to Vodafone about their Goldnet which is $39.99 (on a 12 month term) for 40GB (up from 20GB on their flyer) Free modem. Free local and national call, with Panasonic twin cordless phones.

This seems to be a really good deal for him, but I just wondered if anybody had any helpful suggestions before we commit him to the change. We are trying to help him lead a life with as much independence as possible, while still supporting him when appropriate.