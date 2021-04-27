sbiddle: I'm not knocking his business or his idea - but there are WISPs all over the country doing this that don't get annual feel good stories written by Stuff saying about the great job they're doing. Looking at his page the coverage footprint suggests maybe 3 sites now in Upper Hutt and Kapiti, with the vast majority of that coverage footprint being urban and already well served by UFB.

Not sure about Kapiti @sbiddle but I am part of the Whitemans Valley/Mangaroa group on Facebook where there has been plenty of good feedback about WombatNET. The problem with Whitemans Valley/Mangaroa is that while its close to Upper Hutt its geographically separated by a big hill with limited telco infrastructure.

Upper Hutt may be well served by UFB but most people in Whitemans Valley/Mangaroa are on crappy ADSL connections (<5mbps and frequent outages). I dont think RBI is any better over there.

I suspect the tower sites are in Upper Hutt but they are relaying into the valley which is where the problem is.