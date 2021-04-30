Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Second ONT w/ seperate ISP at a single address
PLVSTC

9 posts

Wannabe Geek


#284557 30-Apr-2021 01:29
Hi all,

 

 

 

First time posting here, so please excuse me if this has been discussed in depth before.

 

I'm currently in a tricky situation and am looking for some advice, and knowledge surrounding the subject.

 

The basic run down is I have recently moved into a small "flat" (actually one large house, divided internally by walls into 2 seperate dwellings, with seperate tenants & tenancies).

 

Now, the other dwelling already has their government funded fiber install done and in-use which has pretty much left me with no choice but to go with Wireless Broadband unless I can organise getting a second ONT installed into our half of the property so I can get my fiber plan moved to my current address (same building, would basically be like getting a second ONT into a different room).

 

 

 

I'm just wondering what sort of costs I could be looking at to get this done, and if possible is there any of the work required that I could do myself to decrease the cost.

 

 

 

The fiber ETP is located directly outside my kitchen window, so I would have a good spot in the kitchen for the ONT to be installed (maybe a meter away max).

 

 

 

Would like to get some info on the process and what my options are. Using the secondary port on the neighbours ONT is not an option in my case. Also, if I were to run some OptiCat5e myself in a conduit through to my ONT install point, what is a rough price for OptiCat5e per metre?

 

 

 

Cheers.

 1 | 2 | 3
nztim
2331 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2699932 30-Apr-2021 06:38
@wheelbarrow01 is best person to answer this but its a case by case thing

do you have separate power?

The cost can be 3k upward ,and really should be funded by your landlord




cyril7
8756 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2699936 30-Apr-2021 07:05
Hi, will leave it to Wheelbarrow to answer the Chorus specific, but on the Opti5e matter, wholesalers will refuse to sell it by the meter, simply due to the safety issues around cutting fibre in a store environment, they will only sell a whole reel at around $600 for a 305m reel, but price may vary wildly due to trade/wholesale/retail pricing that you may or may not have access to.

 

I recommend if you do run your own conduit, just put a draw wire in an let the Chorus tech supply and pull the Opti5e in when he does his bit.

 

Cyril

sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2699938 30-Apr-2021 07:20
Unless your property is a separate physical address on council systems then this may not be as easy or as cheap as you think it could be. It's an unknown based on the information you have given, but the install cost could easily be several thousand dollars if this is the case as it will not be a subsidised install, and additional network build work might be required.

 

 

 

 



mdooher
Hmm, what to write...
1329 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#2699950 30-Apr-2021 07:39
cyril7:

 

Hi, will leave it to Wheelbarrow to answer the Chorus specific, but on the Opti5e matter, wholesalers will refuse to sell it by the meter, simply due to the safety issues around cutting fibre in a store environment, they will only sell a whole reel at around $600 for a 305m reel, but price may vary wildly due to trade/wholesale/retail pricing that you may or may not have access to.

 

I recommend if you do run your own conduit, just put a draw wire in an let the Chorus tech supply and pull the Opti5e in when he does his bit.

 

Cyril

 

 

Can certainly buy it buy it by the metre here (I can only imagine what out local tradesmen would say to our wholesaler if they tried to play the health and safety card for cutting that)




Matthew

cyril7
8756 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2699963 30-Apr-2021 08:25
mdooher:

 

cyril7:

 

Hi, will leave it to Wheelbarrow to answer the Chorus specific, but on the Opti5e matter, wholesalers will refuse to sell it by the meter, simply due to the safety issues around cutting fibre in a store environment, they will only sell a whole reel at around $600 for a 305m reel, but price may vary wildly due to trade/wholesale/retail pricing that you may or may not have access to.

 

I recommend if you do run your own conduit, just put a draw wire in an let the Chorus tech supply and pull the Opti5e in when he does his bit.

 

Cyril

 

 

Can certainly buy it buy it by the metre here (I can only imagine what out local tradesmen would say to our wholesaler if they tried to play the health and safety card for cutting that)

 

 

Interesting Cory's around here most certainly won't for said reasons, you buy the box or nothing.

 

Cyril

Wheelbarrow01
1232 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #2699970 30-Apr-2021 08:36
Minor dwellings (which is essentially what you have here) were not included in the government funded rollout, and therefore we cannot just connect them up.

 

Yes there are two fibre strands to the FTP, but BOTH of those essentially belong to the connected dwelling (for the purposes of that occupant to have either a 2nd ONT for themselves if they wish, or for unbundled services). The second fibre strand cannot be repurposed for use in an alternative dwelling onsite, as each dwelling MUST have it's own unique address identifier (TLC) and its own fibre drop-off built in the street to the biundary.

 

The rules for a connection to your secondary unit/minor dwelling are as follows - ie one of the following will apply:

 

1. No separate letterbox or registered postal address:

 

  • Cannot have its own TLC address created;
  • Cannot have its own fibre installed;
  • Cannot extend 2nd ONT from FTP allocated to primary dwelling;

 

 

2. Has separate letterbox and registered postal address:

 

Your RSP can submit an Address Validation Request and include evidence as follows:

 

  • Council approved site plans & building consent documentation and/or;
  • Registered postal address & power meter details (as screenshot from NZ Post website and Electricity Authority “Find My Meter” website;
  • Photo of letterbox.

With this information attached to the validation request, Chorus AMA can create and validate the service address & TLC, and an order can then be placed by your RSP.

 

The order will follow the Infill Build process, and Infill Build charges will apply (typically $575 or $1200). Chorus will collect payment direct from the property owner before build work proceeds.

 

 




PLVSTC

9 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2699978 30-Apr-2021 09:15
Hmmmm, so it's starting to sound like this is a rabbit hole I probably don't want to go down?

 

Pretty rough situation, as the landlord told us when we moved in he was looking at getting the address subdivided, which I'd assume would have given me my own address with the council. But told me yesterday that it wasn't worth it to do it.

 

We are however getting a seperate power meter on the 10th, unsure about the process of getting a registered seperate postal address. We do currently have a seperate letterbox "xxxA" and the other half of the property is "xxx", but nothing has been registered with post etc as far as I'm aware.



cyril7
8756 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2699981 30-Apr-2021 09:34
Hi, you say you cannot access the first ONT, why is that, is it not something the landlord can organise?, if you could you could then ask for a 2nd offering on the 2nd port of the ONT, and then just run a ethernet run back to your side.

 

Cyril

Wheelbarrow01
1232 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #2699983 30-Apr-2021 09:36
PLVSTC:

 

Hmmmm, so it's starting to sound like this is a rabbit hole I probably don't want to go down?

 

Pretty rough situation, as the landlord told us when we moved in he was looking at getting the address subdivided, which I'd assume would have given me my own address with the council. But told me yesterday that it wasn't worth it to do it.

 

We are however getting a seperate power meter on the 10th, unsure about the process of getting a registered seperate postal address. We do currently have a seperate letterbox "xxxA" and the other half of the property is "xxx", but nothing has been registered with post etc as far as I'm aware.

 

 

Hi PLVSTC,

 

Even if your landlord did proceed with a subdivision to give you your own legal council address, payment for Infill Build to provide a second fibre drop-off would still be required. If the subdivision had been completed in full prior to the fibre network being designed & installed in the street, only then would your dwelling have been able to connect at no cost.

 

If you already have your own letterbox, it's worth checking on the NZ Post website to see if the number on that letterbox is already setup to receive postal deliveries. If so, then you are halfway there, and the installation of the power meter will help, but the Infill Build charge is unavoidable I'm afraid.

 

As you are only the tenant, your landlord should really be shouldering the cost for the fibre infill work, as ultimately the landlord will receive the ongoing benefit of being able to market their rental as fibre ready.




chevrolux
4962 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2699984 30-Apr-2021 09:36
Is the simple option not just request a second ONT install, and run your own copper ethernet cable from the ONT to the sleepout?

 

Or even better, just run a bit of OptiCat (or 2F outdoor cable, etc) from the existing ONT location to the sleepout, and then just ask the Chorus tech to install the second ONT on the end of that.

dan

dan
1226 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2699989 30-Apr-2021 09:41
hi,

 

curious why the 2nd port on ONT is not a option? this would be the easiest way?

PLVSTC

9 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2699993 30-Apr-2021 09:50
@wheelbarrow01

 

The address doesn't show up on NZ Post website unfortunately, and I'm unsure about how to go about getting this set up. If I could get the address registered with NZ post and then once the power metre is up and running, I don't think the landlord would mind fronting the $1200 or so to get the connection set up.

 

@chevrolux

 

That's basically what I was hoping I would be able to do. Imagine my half of the house as being a granny flat or something from the other "main" half of the house, and getting a second ONT install for the "granny flat" side.

 

@dan

 

Mostly due to me not being able to get access to the ONT if it needs to be powered off, reset etc. And I'm unsure if Vodafone (my current ISP) supports secondary services like that.

boosacnoodle
397 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2699997 30-Apr-2021 09:53
Wheelbarrow01:

 

1. No separate letterbox or registered postal address:

 

  • Cannot have its own TLC address created;
  • Cannot have its own fibre installed;
  • Cannot extend 2nd ONT from FTP allocated to primary dwelling;

 

 

2. Has separate letterbox and registered postal address:

 

Your RSP can submit an Address Validation Request and include evidence as follows:

 

  • Council approved site plans & building consent documentation and/or;
  • Registered postal address & power meter details (as screenshot from NZ Post website and Electricity Authority “Find My Meter” website;
  • Photo of letterbox.

 

That's fairly silly way of doing the funding considering I literally just asked my Council to create a new address for our rear end of the section (different street) and it was done like that. Now showing in LINZ, emergency services, etc., so has been officially created.

dan

dan
1226 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2700002 30-Apr-2021 10:05
@dan

 

Mostly due to me not being able to get access to the ONT if it needs to be powered off, reset etc. And I'm unsure if Vodafone (my current ISP) supports secondary services like that.

 

 

 

 

honestly this is not really a issue, it never needs to be powered off and reset, you would just get a network cable run from it to your side of the tenancy,

 

where you would use your own router

 

 

 

there are other providers besides vodafone who will do the 2nd port.

cyril7
8756 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2700003 30-Apr-2021 10:09
If you need it repowered, then the other tenant will very likely have similar issues.

 

Cyril

