Hi all,

First time posting here, so please excuse me if this has been discussed in depth before.

I'm currently in a tricky situation and am looking for some advice, and knowledge surrounding the subject.

The basic run down is I have recently moved into a small "flat" (actually one large house, divided internally by walls into 2 seperate dwellings, with seperate tenants & tenancies).

Now, the other dwelling already has their government funded fiber install done and in-use which has pretty much left me with no choice but to go with Wireless Broadband unless I can organise getting a second ONT installed into our half of the property so I can get my fiber plan moved to my current address (same building, would basically be like getting a second ONT into a different room).

I'm just wondering what sort of costs I could be looking at to get this done, and if possible is there any of the work required that I could do myself to decrease the cost.

The fiber ETP is located directly outside my kitchen window, so I would have a good spot in the kitchen for the ONT to be installed (maybe a meter away max).

Would like to get some info on the process and what my options are. Using the secondary port on the neighbours ONT is not an option in my case. Also, if I were to run some OptiCat5e myself in a conduit through to my ONT install point, what is a rough price for OptiCat5e per metre?

Cheers.