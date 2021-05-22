Hi,

After 3 long trouble free years with Light wire’s very capable rural wireless internet, I have been advised that Lightwire cannot support consumer UFB and we are moving to an area with UFB.

It doesn't make much economic sense to try and use light wire’s business plans to stick with them so after trawling the forum I have determined that 2 degrees is a good replacement.

I have investigated the options with 2 degrees and found that they charge an extra $10/pm for static IPs, something I want. However, their business plan is only slightly more expensive than the consumer variant and comes with a static ip. (this is with open-term vs the 24-month term for business which may not be that great...). I would also assume this comes with slightly better support / priority. Possibly more consistency?

My question is, are there any practical differences that paying extra may make sense for? Do you tend to get better service on a business connection? Would the ISP be upset that a business connection is being used for both a presential and business purpose? (we do have someone who works from home in a small consulting business but their needs are limited).