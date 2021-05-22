Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand Broadband2Degrees Business vs Residential Connection
ZackeyTNT

9 posts

Wannabe Geek


#285864 22-May-2021 07:59
Send private message

Hi,

 

 

 

After 3 long trouble free years with Light wire’s very capable rural wireless internet, I have been advised that Lightwire cannot support consumer UFB and we are moving to an area with UFB. 

 

It doesn't make much economic sense to try and use light wire’s business plans to stick with them so after trawling the forum I have determined that 2 degrees is a good replacement. 

 

 

 

I have investigated the options with 2 degrees and found that they charge an extra $10/pm for static IPs, something I want. However, their business plan is only slightly more expensive than the consumer variant and comes with a static ip. (this is with open-term vs the 24-month term for business which may not be that great...). I would also assume this comes with slightly better support / priority. Possibly more consistency? 

 

 

 

My question is, are there any practical differences that paying extra may make sense for? Do you tend to get better service on a business connection? Would the ISP be upset that a business connection is being used for both a presential and business purpose? (we do have someone who works from home in a small consulting business but their needs are limited).

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Find your next Lenovo laptop, desktop, workstation or tablet now.
nztim
2213 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2711137 22-May-2021 08:07
Send private message

Businesses plans usually have a dedicated support desk,static included

From the chorus side you can purchase additional SLAs

You will see a lot of people in here bitching about how it takes 2 days for Chorus to respond to faults, of which our response is do you have a business plan with an SLA on it?

Most people want rock bottom cheap internet and thats fine 99% of the time, but they are the same people to complain when it doesn’t work

my 2c

ZackeyTNT

9 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2711138 22-May-2021 08:08
Send private message

I certainly agree.

 

After paying $185/pm for a quality connection rurally, I have learned the value of paying for good service.

 

I would be happy to continue with that.

Linux
8920 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2711141 22-May-2021 08:16
Send private message

I am on a 2degrees Fibre broadband Gb connection and think the only outage I have had in 2 years is a planned power outage! Just rock solid reliability




timmmay
18384 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2711142 22-May-2021 08:21
Send private message

Agree that consumer 2degrees fiber has been very reliable, downtime is very rare.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41

Apple, Google and Microsoft Commit to Expanded Support for FIDO Standard
Posted 12-May-2022 17:38

Poly Announces New Pro-grade Devices, Poly Studio R30 and Poly Sync 10
Posted 12-May-2022 17:32

Logitech Introduces New Mouse Devices With Both Left and Right Hand Options
Posted 12-May-2022 17:25

Epson Unveils Smallest, Lightest and Most Compact 20,000 Lumens Projector
Posted 12-May-2022 17:23

New Zealand's Most Remote Schools Connected With 4G Network Upgrade
Posted 12-May-2022 17:20

D-Link A/NZ Launches G415 AX1500 4G Smart Router
Posted 12-May-2022 17:11

Synology RT6600ax Review
Posted 11-May-2022 15:00

Seagate Introduces New Collectible External Drives Inspired by the Star Wars Galaxy
Posted 4-May-2022 17:45

OPPO Find X5 Pro Review
Posted 3-May-2022 17:42








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Geekzone offers
NZ Price Comparison
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Hatch
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 