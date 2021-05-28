A few people on this thread have commented that the "fibre should follow the path of copper" etc, however that is not always correct for one simple reason.

The copper network was built - and then added to - ad hoc, again and again, over the course of many decades, as cities and towns across NZ spread out and became bigger. This means that for the most part, the copper network has been deployed a lot less efficiently than it would have been if it had all been designed and delivered in one hit. This has resulted in much duplication and illogical pathways everywhere.

The opposite is generally true for fibre. The fibre network planners essentially started with a blank sheet of paper, and have designed the fibre network logically so as to allow for the maximum number of connections with the least amount of cabling. They did not take the location of existing copper into account - or try to mirror it - as it would have been extremely inefficient to do so. And this is the reason why the fibre drop off at any given property is not guaranteed to be on the same side of the front boundary as the existing copper cable (although in many cases it is)

The vast majority of property owners with this issue are able to use the fibre as it lies, but there will always be exceptions, which seems to be what we have here.

The OP is welcome to flick me the address details and I can get someone to look into it to see what the options are. Generally speaking, if the fibre drop-off location does not suit the customer, Chorus would usually charge a fee to move the outside boundary network to suit their needs. Based on what the OP said in the original post, there could be valid reasons - related to topography - why that might seem unfair in this particular case. I can't promise a resolution - or a free resolution - but I can at least try to get some answers from our network boffins and see what options exist in this case.

Flick me the details @neb and I'll get someone to take a look 😃