Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandA Chorus of monkeys sings the body fibrous

neb

neb

6192 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#285977 28-May-2021 14:16
Send private message

Now that the Casa de Cowboy rebuild is almost done, it's time to get the fibre hooked up to replace the increasingly outage-prone VDSL. When we started the build we buried the appropriate green Chorus conduit from the phone plinth where the utilities enter our/our neighbours' property down to the house. It's a straightforward install, pull fibre through the conduit, hook it up, and connect it via the ETP to the pre-laid fibre running into the house.

 

 

Except that Chorus brought in the fibre from the street at the opposite end of the property from where the phone lines and other utilities come in. To get it to anywhere useful would mean going through a concrete slab, concrete fence foundation, masses of large tree roots, retaining wall, more tree roots, concrete base of a second retaining wall, brick footpath, more tree roots, concrete base of third retaining wall, and a brick patio with cement-reinforced gravel base (the Casa is on a steep section so the only feasible access for utilities is exactly where everything currently runs, under the driveway). If you wanted to deliberately locate it at the worst possible location for access to the house then Chorus have managed to find it.

 

 

Currently waiting (and waiting, and waiting) for a callback from Chorus to get them to bring the fibre in from the street where the phone lines come in. Argh. We went out of our way to make it as failure-proof as possible by doing almost everything for them, and despite all that they still managed to engineer in the fail.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Life360 protects each family member with advanced driving, digital, and location safety features. Choose the plan that fits your family’s size and life stage.
Jase2985
11506 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2714637 28-May-2021 15:15
Send private message

@chorusnz @wheelbarrow01 can you help

cyril7
8702 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2714720 28-May-2021 16:47
Send private message

It's very rare for the fibre drop not to be where your current copper is dropped, are you saying that's not the case?

Cyril

neb

neb

6192 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2714770 28-May-2021 17:10
Send private message

cyril7: It's very rare for the fibre drop not to be where your current copper is dropped, are you saying that's not the case?

Cyril

 

 

Yup. Opposite end of the property from where everything else comes in, including the phone lines to my and my (left-hand) neighbour's place. What they've done according to the installers is run the fibre apparently meant for my place to where my (right-hand) neighbour's fibre would go, a location at which it's absolutely unusable. Unless you're my right-hand neighbour and want a redundant connection.



Gordy7
1505 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2714779 28-May-2021 17:53
Send private message

cyril7: It's very rare for the fibre drop not to be where your current copper is dropped, are you saying that's not the case?

Cyril

 

Happend to me. Fibre delivered to opposite front corner of my property to copper feed.

 

House was built in 2001 with green conduit (for copper) under a large slab of concrete.

 

Ended up breaking up 8m of the edge of the slab (for trench) and driving a pipe under (for new green conduit) the foundation of a large automatic gate.

 

Contactors and Chorus would not budge on their street delivery layout for fibre.

 

 

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

neb

neb

6192 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2714783 28-May-2021 18:00
Send private message

Gordy7:

Contactors and Chorus would not budge on their street delivery layout for fibre.

 

 

Ugh. I'm hoping they budge here because they've put it in in completely the wrong place.

evilonenz
/dev/urandom
218 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2714792 28-May-2021 18:08
Send private message

Had the same issue at my old house. Copper drop was left hand side, and they dropped the fibre on the right, right next to our 30m driveway, they wouldn't budge on the location, even though we had perfectly useable conduit underground on the copper side.

Ended up with 30m of micro-duct stapled to a fence which I eventually buried.

nztim
2217 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2714911 28-May-2021 23:00
Send private message

Fibre drops are supposed to follow the path of copper, but sadly sometimes it doesn’t



CYaBro
3777 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2714914 28-May-2021 23:40
Send private message

cyril7: It's very rare for the fibre drop not to be where your current copper is dropped, are you saying that's not the case?

Cyril

Didn’t happen at my parents place even though that would have been the easiest place for it to go as well. And I tried to tell the chorus guys that.
Instead they decided to run it up alongside the concrete driveway, cut a path out of the concrete driveway to get across it, trench across a lawn then under the concrete patio to the house.
Where they then had to get a builder out to drill through the steel so they could get it into one of the downstairs bedrooms.
Luckily I had network points in there so the ont could be patched up stairs to the coms cupboard in the garage.

snnet
1333 posts

Uber Geek


  #2714929 29-May-2021 07:14
Send private message

Happened with my place as well and it's the reason I won't be getting fibre. My services come in at the rear of my property and they've put a tail randomly at the front. Luckily I'm happy with FWA for now

nedkelly
602 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2715256 29-May-2021 16:16
Send private message

Interestingly for my house they just used the existing conduit from next to the power pole under our woodshed to the back door where the copper enters our house into the tank room, was painless, shame not everyone gets the same experience.




Apple Certified Support Professional (ACSP) 10.10, MCITP 2008

Wheelbarrow01
1207 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #2715283 29-May-2021 17:37
Send private message

A few people on this thread have commented that the "fibre should follow the path of copper" etc, however that is not always correct for one simple reason.

 

The copper network was built - and then added to - ad hoc, again and again, over the course of many decades, as cities and towns across NZ spread out and became bigger. This means that for the most part, the copper network has been deployed a lot less efficiently than it would have been if it had all been designed and delivered in one hit. This has resulted in much duplication and illogical pathways everywhere.

 

The opposite is generally true for fibre. The fibre network planners essentially started with a blank sheet of paper, and have designed the fibre network logically so as to allow for the maximum number of connections with the least amount of cabling. They did not take the location of existing copper into account - or try to mirror it - as it would have been extremely inefficient to do so. And this is the reason why the fibre drop off at any given property is not guaranteed to be on the same side of the front boundary as the existing copper cable (although in many cases it is)

 

The vast majority of property owners with this issue are able to use the fibre as it lies, but there will always be exceptions, which seems to be what we have here.

 

The OP is welcome to flick me the address details and I can get someone to look into it to see what the options are. Generally speaking, if the fibre drop-off location does not suit the customer, Chorus would usually charge a fee to move the outside boundary network to suit their needs. Based on what the OP said in the original post, there could be valid reasons - related to topography - why that might seem unfair in this particular case. I can't promise a resolution - or a free resolution - but I can at least try to get some answers from our network boffins and see what options exist in this case.

 

Flick me the details @neb and I'll get someone to take a look 😃




The views expressed by me are not necessarily those of my employer Chorus NZ Ltd

Jase2985
11506 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2715288 29-May-2021 17:52
Send private message

Thanks for taking the time to reply Simon

neb

neb

6192 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2715367 29-May-2021 22:41
Send private message

Thanks for the detailed reply, PM sent. The reason why I'm pretty sure it's a mistake is that they've run fibre to my adjoining neighbour's property, where the shared phone plinth is, so they already had to run one lot of cable to that location, making it two lots would have been virtually the same effort.

Batman
Mad Scientist
27676 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2715392 30-May-2021 10:00
Send private message

This has to be the most poetic thread title in GZ so far




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

Fourpeak
13 posts

Geek
Inactive user


  #2716132 31-May-2021 12:28
Send private message

Id push for them to move move the drop off. it can be done in most cases, Ask to speak to your local delivery specialist, Chorus stuffed up at friends house a few years ago and left the drop off on the opposite boundary to the copper Dp and they eventually got it shifted for free.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 