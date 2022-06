I've already raised a fault with our ISP, who have sent Chorus out to check thing out but not yet our end.

Strangely we are getting good Ping & Jitter by all accounts. Ping = 43ms Jitter = 6.4ms Loss is 0%

However our speed is non existent. Download = 0.70 Mbps upload = 0.48 Mbps - yep that's less than 1 Mbps

If anyone knows what would cause this, I'd really appreciate the feedback. Just want to make sense of it and not get any BS from our ISP

Cheers

Alan