Hello all.

Beginning the fibre journey. Goodbye Vodafone & your weird proprietary kit that only gave me 10% of the speeds I ever paid for except for that hour once at 3am on a Tuesday. I'm in Welly so Hyperfibre is theoretically available & am keen to do this just once for future-proofing where possible.

Have been reading here about the Chorus default Nokia G-140W-C with its exciting range of 10/100/1000M Ethernet ports that won't get me any faster than 1Gb. Chorus man told me this is the default installation & no other options are available. I'm guessing this is not true.

- Has anyone has future-proofed by paying for an ONT that can deliver more than 1Gb (I will be wiring with cat 6A)

- Is the fibre installation the same up until the ONT or do I need to ask Chorus to do something differently?

- What does the $250 ONT upgrade get you - I presume its a 10Gb port but wondered which ONT do they install instead?

Sorry for the dumb questions but an hour of Google has provided no answers (neither did 15 mins with the Chorus install man).

Thanks

Alex