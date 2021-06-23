Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Hyperfibre & ONT questions
#288353 23-Jun-2021 11:37
Hello all.

 

Beginning the fibre journey. Goodbye Vodafone & your weird proprietary kit that only gave me 10% of the speeds I ever paid for except for that hour once at 3am on a Tuesday. I'm in Welly so Hyperfibre is theoretically available & am keen to do this just once for future-proofing where possible.

 

Have been reading here about the Chorus default Nokia G-140W-C with its exciting range of 10/100/1000M Ethernet ports that won't get me any faster than 1Gb. Chorus man told me this is the default installation & no other options are available. I'm guessing this is not true.

 

- Has anyone has future-proofed by paying for an ONT that can deliver more than 1Gb (I will be wiring with cat 6A)

 

- Is the fibre installation the same up until the ONT or do I need to ask Chorus to do something differently?

 

- What does the $250 ONT upgrade get you - I presume its a 10Gb port but wondered which ONT do they install instead?

 

Sorry for the dumb questions but an hour of Google has provided no answers (neither did 15 mins with the Chorus install man).

 

Thanks

 

Alex

 

 

  #2733054 23-Jun-2021 11:45
This is the ONT its a Nokia XS-250WX-A

 

https://www.chorus.co.nz/q/hyperfibre-ont

 

The rest of the fibre wiring will be the same....

 

https://sp.chorus.co.nz/download-file/3530

 

 

 

 

  #2733055 23-Jun-2021 11:47
The model of ONT to be installed is determined by whatever service you order from your RSP, I don't think you can just request a Hyperfibre-capable ONT if you're not ordering a Hyperfibre service from your RSP

 

 

 

If you already have a GPON ONT for regular fibre then Chorus will just replace it with a XGS-PON (Hyperfibre) ONT whenever your RSP lodges the Hyperfibre order with them

 

 

 

The XGS-PON ONT is also a Nokia model of some sort but not sure on exact model number: https://www.chorus.co.nz/q/hyperfibre-ont

 

 

 

In short, go ahead and future-proof your side of things with CAT6A but you don't need to worry about getting a Hyperfibre ONT installed before you actually order a Hyperfibre service

  #2733056 23-Jun-2021 11:48
Hyperfibre ONT has 4 x 1 Gbps ports and 1 x 10 Gbps ports. Uplink the 10 Gbps port into a 10 Gbps switch and you are away.

Everything else remains as is. The upgrade cost really just covers the technician coming out to plug in the new ONT and to partially fund the ONT itself.



  #2733058 23-Jun-2021 11:50
Thanks.

 

Do you know what it actually is? ('Model 400' is presumably deliberately vague on Chorus' part)

 

Presumably then the Chorus man is incorrect - I do have to pay Chorus extra to install this as the ONT?

  #2733061 23-Jun-2021 11:55
alexps:

 

Thanks.

 

Do you know what it actually is? ('Model 400' is presumably deliberately vague on Chorus' part)

 

Presumably then the Chorus man is incorrect - I do have to pay Chorus extra to install this as the ONT?

 

 

Nokia XS-250WX-A ONT.
Doesn't matter really what the model is as you have no access to do anything with it.

You will have to subscribe to Hyperfibre from an RSP that provides this which is bascially Orcon and pay them the installation fee. They will organise this with Chorus. You cannot request an install or upgrade of the ONT if you not subscribed to Hyperfibre. Nothing wrong with the current ONT's for 1Gbps.

When you ready for Hyperfibre then simply request a plan change which will provide 2 Gbps+ but your network has to be setup to support this else its basically pointless.

  #2733063 23-Jun-2021 12:03
You need to request a Hyperfibre service if you want them to install the 10Gb ONT.

 

It's not a big deal to swap an ONT in the future... the fibre is connectorised, etc. It's just a quick easy swap. There's no sense trying to complicate things in the short term with getting one installed now, unless you actually want that service.

  #2733534 24-Jun-2021 09:45
Thank you, that is really helpful. Why Chorus couldn't have been as clear is a loss to me. Maybe I just didn't ask the right questions.



  #2733553 24-Jun-2021 10:13
Has anyone tried connecting directly to the fibre? It's a bit idiotic to go Fibre-->Ethernet-->Fibre on 10GBit

  #2733558 24-Jun-2021 10:19
you were talking to the wrong people

 

 

  #2733569 24-Jun-2021 10:33
olivernz:

Has anyone tried connecting directly to the fibre? It's a bit idiotic to go Fibre-->Ethernet-->Fibre on 10GBit



Not as idiotic as you might think when you consider it is actually:
XGSPON -> ONT -> 10GBaseT.
I dont see the issue...

However, no, you can't connect directly to XGSPON with a 10gbps fibre SFP if that is what you were asking.

  #2733572 24-Jun-2021 10:37
@alexps

As others have covered - When you order a Hyperfibre service from the RSP, we will trigger the installation of the Hyperfibre ONT, whether that is a whole new install, or if we need to come replace your old ONT.
Hyperfibre is not possible on the 3rd Gen ONT(G-140W-C) - it would never be installed for a Hyperfibre service.

Sorry a Chorus person gave you some incorrect, or confusing, information.
The G-140W-C is the only option for standard UFB services (non-hyperfibre)

  #2733658 24-Jun-2021 11:35
@BMarquis: Thanks for that. Was pretty much what I was asking. I'll shut up then and dream of an ONT with an SFP slot 🤣 (and yes, I could use a 10Gbit Ethernet SFP on the other end of a 10GBit ONT but that is Copper! Yuck. LOL). Makes me think where we go after that. 

