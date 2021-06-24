Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Commerce Commission Broadband Report Autumn 2021
freitasm
#288363 24-Jun-2021 08:33
Release just now: Commerce Commission - Reports from Measuring Broadband New Zealand (comcom.govt.nz)

 

 




nztim
  #2733450 24-Jun-2021 08:47
This reiterates why if you are able to get fibre you should get it, and VDSL is the next best thing

 

TBH I really cant wait to see once star link becomes main stream where it fits in




