Anyone have a list of fibre providers who provide gig but dont require PPPoE? ie. DHCP or similar.
Im aware of Orcon. Any others?
Thanks
Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone XR, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.
Oops - Missed that. Thanks
We do this as well if you're after higher-end business grade service
they/them
Prodigi - Optimised IT Solutions
WebOps/DevOps, Managed IT, Hosting and Internet/WAN.
Sky Broadband
Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer.