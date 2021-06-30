Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandFlatting, internet options
DuctTape

Wannabe Geek


#288459 30-Jun-2021 22:49
I recently moved out to Palmerston North and started a broadband deal with contact.

 

They offer a pretty good deal, 100down/20up for $60, however, the ping is 27ms, which makes playing online games rather difficult.

 

I'm wanting to change ISPs to something else, with the hopes of lower ping. However, I have no idea if changing providers will reduce ping. I'm thinking of switching to Orcon's 100down/20up (Same speed plan), and am wondering if the ping will be different. 

 

Would highly appreciate it if people from palmy could post their speed tests here showing their ping, and suggesting better ISPs to join.

 

 

This is currently mine.

sparkz25
Ultimate Geek
  #2737090 30-Jun-2021 23:42
Looks like contact might be reselling Devoli?

 

Whats your ping to 14.1.33.1?

 

Was this on a wired or wireless connection?

 

 

 

 

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
Uber Geek

  #2737094 1-Jul-2021 00:06
the ping is 27ms, which makes playing online games rather difficult.

 

I don't think you understand how ping works - also this won't at all make anything difficult. Even 27ms is seriously nothing.

 

1) Don't play games over wireless, ever. Always use Ethernet.
2) Don't look at "ping", just enjoy your game.

 

You can't change physics / the speed of light and the difference in "ping" between ISP's will only be a few ms = unnoticeable so changing providers will do nothing for you. What you need is a stable internet connection instead and to achieve that you need to be using Ethernet at all times.

 

Also, don't look at Speedtests to figure out your "ping" - this is only your latency to that particular Speedtest server. Your "ping" is to whatever service you're connecting to. In otherwords, you need to provide more information on the game you're playing, the server you're playing to and how you're connected (Wireless or Ethernet).




Scott3
Uber Geek

  #2737097 1-Jul-2021 00:45
DuctTape: however, the ping is 27ms, which makes playing online games rather difficult.

 

 

27ms is pritty good. anything under 20ms is considered exceptional. I understand ping is only considered "poor" if above 100ms.

 

 

 

That said, my fiber connection (2 degrees & Vodafone before that) consistently returns 1 or 2ms ping (auckland location & Auckland test server), cat6 hardwired. And 11ms with a Palmy test server, so substantially faster than yours for some reason.



MadEngineer
Uber Geek

  #2737109 1-Jul-2021 07:21
That ping is the latency to that speed test server and means nothing.

I’m with Orcon, Palmy and understand how important it is to be a LPB. My pings to a favourite gaming server (and ignore the above saying otherwise, I can appreciate pings as low as possible for RTS games) are single digits.




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

Linux
Uber Geek

  #2737116 1-Jul-2021 07:48
@DuctTape That ping is round trip to Spark in Auckland on packets that don't have priority and go to the back of the queue!

As others have pointed out that is perfectly acceptable

cyril7
Uber Geek

  #2737121 1-Jul-2021 07:56
It should be pointed out that only a couple of years back when we were likely to be on VDSL, there was 15-20mS of latency just getting down to the local exchange a couple of k's away, let alone making your way up to Auckland let alone NSW game servers, and I dont recall folk having serious gaming issues.

 

As others have said, your ping is fine concidering you are testing against an off net (Spark) server, what if you try Devoli's Auckland speedtest server.

 

Cyril

quickymart
Uber Geek

  #2737124 1-Jul-2021 08:01
Just signing up with Contact based on price - for a start - is the first issue I'd point out. Way better providers out there. Never pick one solely based on price.



sbiddle
Uber Geek

  #2737126 1-Jul-2021 08:04
27ms is not going to affect gaming. Human reaction time as an example for an exceptional human is 250ms

 

 

Jase2985
Uber Geek

  #2737127 1-Jul-2021 08:05
What is the ping to your game?

 

what is your ping to 8.8.8.8?

MadEngineer
Uber Geek

  #2737225 1-Jul-2021 10:25
sbiddle:

27ms is not going to affect gaming. Human reaction time as an example for an exceptional human is 250ms


 

FPS games with a latency of 250ms will be like playing with a rubber band on your mouse and some servers will kick you off for too high a ping.




  #2737242 1-Jul-2021 10:58
I play FPS games online with pings of around 50ms, and have no issues. So if you're getting 27ms, you're doing hell of a lot better than me :D

 

Friend and I were both on Bigpipe and he was running a server for a game, and I was getting about 30ms. Even LAN games sit around 20ms in reality, so worrying about 27 online........ 




quickymart
Uber Geek

  #2737429 1-Jul-2021 16:27
@freitasm this should probably be moved into the Broadband forum...doesn't really have anything to do with a LAN.

Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
Ultimate Geek

  #2738508 3-Jul-2021 18:20
So much of your ping will depend on where the servers are - if you'd playing on a Sydney server, you'll never get better than around 25 ms, given that this is the ping between Auckland and Sydney. 

Global Ping Statistics → Auckland may prove useful.




Jase2985
Uber Geek

  #2738516 3-Jul-2021 19:27
@DuctTape are you going to come back and answer some of the questions?

Linux
Uber Geek

  #2738522 3-Jul-2021 19:35
Jase2985:

 

@DuctTape are you going to come back and answer some of the questions?

 

 

Was just thinking the same thing ' One post wonder '

