I recently moved out to Palmerston North and started a broadband deal with contact.

They offer a pretty good deal, 100down/20up for $60, however, the ping is 27ms, which makes playing online games rather difficult.

I'm wanting to change ISPs to something else, with the hopes of lower ping. However, I have no idea if changing providers will reduce ping. I'm thinking of switching to Orcon's 100down/20up (Same speed plan), and am wondering if the ping will be different.

Would highly appreciate it if people from palmy could post their speed tests here showing their ping, and suggesting better ISPs to join.

This is currently mine.