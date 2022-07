Thanks team - I have also reported this to Trademe and signed it off with my title and contact details (and I asked TM to contact me). It remains to be seen if Trademe will actually do anything.

We do see this from time to time. I am interested to know what "different model" they are currently operating with - unless an ONT is programmed at our end, it won't work. I suspect they may be using DSL or fixed wireless and the fibre at the property is currently unused.