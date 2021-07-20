Yes, the same @PaulBrislen - press release:

The New Zealand Telecommunications Forum (TCF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Brislen as its new CEO, with effect from 9 August 2021.

Paul is an experienced technology executive and industry commentator, with an extensive background in the telecommunications sector. He succeeds Geoff Thorn, who resigned earlier this year after seven years heading the TCF.

On behalf of the TCF Board, Spark CEO Jolie Hodson commented: “Paul shares our passion about the important role the telecommunications sector plays in helping New Zealanders earn, learn and live well in today’s modern world. As well as representing the interests of TCF members in our ongoing engagement with government, regulators and other stakeholders, we look forward to Paul strengthening how our industry is represented to New Zealanders more broadly.”

Paul Brislen said: “Thanks to the many billions of dollars invested over recent years in networks, services and new technologies, the telecommunications sector is now truly the backbone of our digital economy. Our nation’s collective resilience to the COVID-19 pandemic, and our economic pathway forward, rely significantly on the world-class telecommunications capabilities that TCF members are committed to keep delivering for New Zealand. I look forward to working with them and with key stakeholders around building on our digital future.”

Brislen has almost three decades of executive experience in the telecommunications and technology sectors. Between 2011 and 2014, he was CEO of users group TUANZ (previously the Telecommunications Users Association of Technology of NZ, now the Technology Users Association of NZ). During that time, he was also a Board Member of TCF and served as a Council Member of TDR, New Zealand's independent Telecommunications Dispute Resolution service.

Brislen has also worked at Vodafone New Zealand as well as for a number of news media organisations, including as editor of Computerworld. His most recent role has been leading the corporate communications team at Datacom.