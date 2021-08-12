Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandHurricane Electric adds IP transit at Vocus Auckland - Albany
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74189 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#289102 12-Aug-2021 16:55
Send private message

Press release from the wires:

 

 

Hurricane Electric, the world’s largest IPv6-native Internet backbone announced today that it has deployed a new Point of Presence (PoP) at Vocus Auckland - Albany in New Zealand. The new PoP is located at 7A Parkland Pl., Auckland 0632, New Zealand.

 

Vocus Auckland - Albany’s facility is a supplier of international ethernet, colocation, dark fiber, voice, IP WAN, firewall and backup to enterprise and government organizations in New Zealand and Australia. Vocus Auckland – Albany is strategically located in a New Zealand metropolis to provide reliable service to customers in and around a bustling telecom center.

 

This PoP is Hurricane Electric’s second location in New Zealand. It will provide enterprises in the Auckland area with improved fault tolerance, load balancing and congestion management in the delivery of next generation IP connectivity services.

 

New Zealand, and Auckland especially, is seeing a rapid growth in technology companies and thus more tech spending by the government. New Zealand’s IT and technology market is set to grow by 5.7 percent in 2021, hitting a total of $13.2 billion. This increase in growth and spending is facilitated by the implementation of a new internet submarine cable, which will connect the island with Australia and the US. The cable will carry data at 74 terabits per second and will provide a 100% increase in the country’s international connectivity.

 

Customers of Vocus Auckland - Albany and those in and around the Auckland area now have a variety of new connectivity options and access to Hurricane Electric’s extensive IPv4 and IPv6 network through 100GE (100 Gigabit Ethernet), 10GE (10 Gigabit Ethernet) and GigE (1 Gigabit Ethernet) ports. Additionally, customers at the facility are able to exchange IP traffic with Hurricane Electric’s vast global network, which offers over 20,000 BGP sessions with more than 9,000 different networks via more than 250 major exchange points and thousands of customer and private peering ports.

 

“We are excited to further expand of our services in New Zealand where we can continue meeting the demand for high-speed and cost-effective IP transit,” said Mike Leber, President, Hurricane Electric. “This new PoP will provide additional options for Vocus Auckland – Albany’s customers, satisfying high-speed global connectivity needs.”

 




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12970 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Voyager
Subscriber

  #2759180 12-Aug-2021 17:54
Send private message

Parkland? Vocus must have moved Albany!

 

 

 

Now all we need is for cogent to come in ;)




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: MyHeritage DNA test kit helps you discover your ethnicity results, DNA genetic groups, family relatives.
Shrapz
110 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2759352 12-Aug-2021 21:08
Send private message

Do a quick find and replace "Parkland" with "Parkhead" and we will be the only version of this story that is accurate on the web..

yitz
1713 posts

Uber Geek


  #2759434 12-Aug-2021 22:26
Send private message

Shrapz:

 

Do a quick find and replace "Parkland" with "Parkhead" and we will be the only version of this story that is accurate on the web..

 

 

Haha that reminded me of Sparkmunications.



freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74189 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2759435 12-Aug-2021 22:28
Send private message

yitz:

 

Haha that reminded me of Sparkmunications.

 

 

Quoted for the LOLs

 

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 