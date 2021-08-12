Press release from the wires:

Hurricane Electric, the world’s largest IPv6-native Internet backbone announced today that it has deployed a new Point of Presence (PoP) at Vocus Auckland - Albany in New Zealand. The new PoP is located at 7A Parkland Pl., Auckland 0632, New Zealand.

Vocus Auckland - Albany’s facility is a supplier of international ethernet, colocation, dark fiber, voice, IP WAN, firewall and backup to enterprise and government organizations in New Zealand and Australia. Vocus Auckland – Albany is strategically located in a New Zealand metropolis to provide reliable service to customers in and around a bustling telecom center.

This PoP is Hurricane Electric’s second location in New Zealand. It will provide enterprises in the Auckland area with improved fault tolerance, load balancing and congestion management in the delivery of next generation IP connectivity services.

New Zealand, and Auckland especially, is seeing a rapid growth in technology companies and thus more tech spending by the government. New Zealand’s IT and technology market is set to grow by 5.7 percent in 2021, hitting a total of $13.2 billion. This increase in growth and spending is facilitated by the implementation of a new internet submarine cable, which will connect the island with Australia and the US. The cable will carry data at 74 terabits per second and will provide a 100% increase in the country’s international connectivity.

Customers of Vocus Auckland - Albany and those in and around the Auckland area now have a variety of new connectivity options and access to Hurricane Electric’s extensive IPv4 and IPv6 network through 100GE (100 Gigabit Ethernet), 10GE (10 Gigabit Ethernet) and GigE (1 Gigabit Ethernet) ports. Additionally, customers at the facility are able to exchange IP traffic with Hurricane Electric’s vast global network, which offers over 20,000 BGP sessions with more than 9,000 different networks via more than 250 major exchange points and thousands of customer and private peering ports.

“We are excited to further expand of our services in New Zealand where we can continue meeting the demand for high-speed and cost-effective IP transit,” said Mike Leber, President, Hurricane Electric. “This new PoP will provide additional options for Vocus Auckland – Albany’s customers, satisfying high-speed global connectivity needs.”