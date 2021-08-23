Currently looking for property up north, Kaipara way.
I'm looking rural with land; life style blocks you could say.
When it comes to an internet connection they are out of a fibre laid area. I currently use a bigPipe Gigabit plan, which is tops.
I put fibre broadband availability quite high up in the criteria a house must have, but am I being too strict with placing such emphasis on a fibre connection.
Are VDSL and StarLink suitable alternatives for everyday, multi-user usage?
As I sit right now, typing this, I know my connection is serving:
5 laptops
3 MS Teams connection
1 VPN connection
1 Citrix desktop session
2 Outlook sessions
Multiple browsering tabs
1 zoom session
later on this evening we will stream the news, stream netflix, watch spark sport
We can be classed as heavy users, do I really need fibre?!