50% of VDSL connections would probably meet your needs.



A netflix 720p stream is 2.6mbits



Typical VPNs will almost perform the same over fiber as it would for VDSL - that often comes down to routing paths and total latency. Fiber would only give you a few milliseconds advantage over VDSL so not a huge amount of difference.

Citrix desktop sessions dont use much unless playing video through it. If your using a typical practice management program or ms-office then no problems with a 0.5mbit upload and 1mbit download speed.

We ran a branch of an accounting firm with 6 seats running office, MYOB and xero on a windows terminal server (similar tech to citrix) over a 5mbit radio link (not cellular) quite happily. The citrix protocol is very optimised for non-video stuff so you would probably be surprised how little data you use.

Zoom requires good isp upstream routing, performance would be similar over vdsl vs fiber. Teams is probably going to need 5mbits down 1mbit up depending upon how many other participants in the session.

So i would suggest expanding your options to any address with VDSL of 40down/8up or more, and use a router with QoS functions and it would work well.

I would also suggest using the windows task manager to see how much bandwidth your applications actually use.

Edit: Punch some addresses into the chorus website and see what vdsl speed you can get. Take about 20% off and its reasonably accurate. Add a master line filter for the quoted speed.

An xbox download can saturate a connection - no matter how much speed you have. That is the only reason to have fiber is if your children regularly download 50gb+ games during the working hours because the ISP will usually have very good routing to a CDN server and can serve up the data very quickly. A QoS router can help with that.

Cloud backups - 8 hours will upload 20gb to onedrive in the background at under 10mbits. I doubt anyone who isnt editing video would ever need to upload that amount each day. So that isnt a concern.





I find having fiber and high speeds for business applications is more of a "mine is bigger than yours" contest and you dont actually need as much throughput as you think you do.

I am not a very good sales person - In my day job I am in the business of providing high speed custom connections in tricky areas. If i am talking to a sales lead and i dont agree that they need the speed, and I explain why I disagree, yet they still want to pay then I cant say no.



One customer likes to have the top speed, top plan, always wants to pay for the best that we can offer him (talking business grade, not residential grade connections here) Despite what i tell him about not needing to spend so much, he still wants it. In reality he barely draws more than 3mbits for over a few minutes at a time during the day working from home stock trading and video conferencing his company office in New York.