Hi
Been overseas for about 3 years.
Who's a good provider for fibre
Factors, such as fat backhaul/bandwidth
Peering - does it have to go to Australia and back for a local request or not
I used to support the underdogs years ago.
But just wondering if spark is the better and less high maintenance option.
Especially when I hear they will boost to 300/100 soon.
Preferably:
1. Free modem (gotta be a good modem)
2. No contract, but willing to accept one if the free modem is a good one
I'm with 2 degrees for my mobile.
Only $40/month plan and i kill the 12GB in one-two days, that's my normal browsing habits
Thanks fam!
Oh I mentioned my mobile stuff in case i could combine mobile and fibre to get $10 off etc
Like maybe i could go to skinny prepay and skinny fibre etc etc
But i have never used their services so have no clue what their mobile/data coverage is like, if their fibre is rock solid or flakey etc
I AM A POWER USER.