Hi

Been overseas for about 3 years.



Who's a good provider for fibre



Factors, such as fat backhaul/bandwidth

Peering - does it have to go to Australia and back for a local request or not



I used to support the underdogs years ago.

But just wondering if spark is the better and less high maintenance option.

Especially when I hear they will boost to 300/100 soon.



Preferably:

1. Free modem (gotta be a good modem)

2. No contract, but willing to accept one if the free modem is a good one



I'm with 2 degrees for my mobile.

Only $40/month plan and i kill the 12GB in one-two days, that's my normal browsing habits



Thanks fam!



Oh I mentioned my mobile stuff in case i could combine mobile and fibre to get $10 off etc

Like maybe i could go to skinny prepay and skinny fibre etc etc

But i have never used their services so have no clue what their mobile/data coverage is like, if their fibre is rock solid or flakey etc



I AM A POWER USER.