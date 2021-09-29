Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Best fibre provider Auckland Oct-2021
Hi
Been overseas for about 3 years.

Who's a good provider for fibre

Factors, such as fat backhaul/bandwidth
Peering - does it have to go to Australia and back for a local request or not

I used to support the underdogs years ago.
But just wondering if spark is the better and less high maintenance option.
Especially when I hear they will boost to 300/100 soon.

Preferably:
1. Free modem (gotta be a good modem)
2. No contract, but willing to accept one if the free modem is a good one

I'm with 2 degrees for my mobile.
Only $40/month plan and i kill the 12GB in one-two days, that's my normal browsing habits

Thanks fam!

Oh I mentioned my mobile stuff in case i could combine mobile and fibre to get $10 off etc
Like maybe i could go to skinny prepay and skinny fibre etc etc
But i have never used their services so have no clue what their mobile/data coverage is like, if their fibre is rock solid or flakey etc

I AM A POWER USER.

2degrees is fantastic and also great support here on Geekzone from 2d staff

 

You will also get a $10 discount on your fibre plan from 2d if you have a Pay monthly mobile plan with 2d

Alrighty, do you know if 2 Degrees will match sparks 300/100 bump in nov/dec

I'd love that good upload speed for zoom/HD casting etc

You will need to wait for official comms from 2degrees!

If you want good upload go Gb as this has 500Mbps up and is cheap as chips



Sky or Voyager are my picks

2degrees are also good but seen a few threads of late about dodgy routing of traffic




I've been with 2degrees for years, since fiber was available. Very happy with them. Based on past experience I expect they'll do the speed bump, though someone pointed out in another thread it might cost them a bit more to provide that speed.

nztim: Sky or Voyager are my picks

2degrees are also good but seen a few threads of late about dodgy routing of traffic


IPv6 routing to AU was upstream issue and should now be fixed or not far off

trak: Hi

I AM A POWER USER.

 

Then go for a gig tier plan (Resellers call them different things i.e. 900/400 but they are basically the same). Pricing is quite reasonable for the bandwidth you are getting.

 

If you have a sizable budget for networking gear / monthly fees, and are going to be in a covered area, you could consider hyperfiber. 2 / 4/ 8 Gb/s plans...

 

I'm with 2 degrees with a static IP, work's fine but I would perfer if they didn't use PPPoE. They have a sign up deal, and then you can resign every year to stay on cheap plans.

 

Previously was with Vodafone, Connectivity with them was fine too, but Customer service sucked.

 

 

 

In terms of providers, most provide pretty good service, so it's not super important who you chose. That said, there are some differences that may or not matter for you:

 

  • Some (i.e. vodafone) use DHCP, where others use PPPoE
  • Most use CG-Nat, I think the Spark owned brands don't.
  • Some (i.e. Bigpipe) only offer naked service
  • Some bundle services like Netflix or Amazon prime video.
  • Some differences in routing.
  • Different hardware provided. - I think most will do basic routing fine, but if you want Wifi 6 or similar you might be best to buy your own all in one, or hang your own access point off the supplied one.



Broccoli is a pretty good fiber provider... ;)

timmmay:

 

Broccoli is a pretty good fiber provider... ;)

 

Also if you wanted Hyperfibre, don't buy Prune Juice because you see it on special and because you're thirsty and down the whole bottle.

 

Anyway... https://murfy.nz/2018/02/06/picking-the-right-isp/

 

In short - 2degrees (if CG-NAT doesn't bother you - they provide a great router too), Voyager (if CG-NAT really bothers you) or any Vocus provider (Stuff Broadband, Sky, Slingshot, Orcon).

 

As many others will say around here - stay the hell away from MyRepublic.




michaelmurfy:

 

...stay the hell away from MyRepublic.

 

 

And Vodafone. Or most of the power companies.

 

BTW DJ Trakman? Is that you??

To be fair to Vodafone, I've been with them for a while.  Their support via phone/call centre/chat is friendly but pretty useless.  However, via the Geekzone forum I've always had my issues resolved.  I wonder sometimes why I even bother calling support.  And Vodafone are cheap.  I considered moving away from them, but for the plans provided I really think they're value for money.  So long as you don't need to call support - which I mostly don't other than things like plan changes (or, currently, fibre install).

That's the problem, Vodafone's phone support should be reliable and do what they say when you speak to them. You shouldn't have to reach out to them via a forum for assistance. Ditto, My Republic (not that they have phone support anyway).

Yea Vodafone's call center support is still not the best,

 

But they do have pretty much the best bandwidth for a residential connection that I have tested & I've tested most major isp's and it shows with Samknows as well, vodafone would still in general have the best throughput overseas on most things. & I've tested all isp's listed above

 

with the likes of 2degrees,voyager,spark,stuff,slingshot,Orcon You will have pretty good support if required. iIf that's what you are after, I would rate 2Degrees the lowest in that list of ISP's due to the fact every other one supplies a public IP for free no questions asked, Sure spark might not play friendly but the rest all do,

 

 

 

Vodafone would be on the list as long as you require minimal support other wise you can get support from them here on geekzone & those guys are pretty helpful.

 

 

 

that's just in my opinion,

I left Vodafone years because of poor technical performance around routing, their "fiber" network not working in a power cut, and awful support. How they are, I don't know.

timmmay:

I left Vodafone years because of poor technical performance around routing, their "fiber" network not working in a power cut, and awful support. How they are, I don't know.



Fiber or fibber.

