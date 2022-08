https://www.theregister.com/2021/11/03/new_hawaiki_cable/

The Hawaiki Nui route will have three main hubs: Singapore, Sydney, and Los Angeles. From Sydney, the cable connects domestically to Melbourne, Brisbane, and Darwin, and internationally to New Zealand hitting Christchurch, Dunedin, and Invercargill as the first international cable to land in the nation's South Island.

Saw this pop up 'el Reg this morning. Can't find much else about it online so far.