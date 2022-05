Thank you all for your sage advice. I will ask the ISP if they add a margin or a fee.

It might all be moot in any case. We have four neighbors interested.

We rent the property on bookabach and randomly had people from a directional drilling company staying at the house. We got the drillers to drill a pipe from the boundary to the house (about 100m) while they stayed.

Two of neighbors asked what the pipe was for. When I told them they expressed interest in getting fibre installed. The minimum number of houses would be five, (three of the houses are owned by the same person). I warned them they would likely be looking at a minimum of $4000-$5000 per house.

Even after I suggested this they are all still interested.

So now waiting on the Chorus subdivision or brownfields team to contact me.

I have to add the way Chorus join into a 12 core fibre cable is very smart. Most people who replied will know how the fibre is split out but I was impressed with how much thought has gone into it. I have detailed here in case anyone not in the know is interested.

There are 12 cores in the distribution fibre running along the road. Labelled 12F in the diagram.

The 12F (in black on the diagram) runs from the Whenuakite Exchange to at least the Coroglen cabinet (WEN/R). On the Whenuakite side of the Flex Closure (joiner) cores 1, 2 and 4-6 are live and feed WEN/R and core 11 feeds Coroglen School. Cores 9 and 10 do not go all the way back to Whenuakite, they have been terminated at a previous Flash-9 (Seeka Packhouse).

When adding the join cores 7-12 of the 12F are cut and spliced to a new 24 core cable (24F), cores 1 to 6 at the Whenuakite side and cores 7 to 12 at the Coroglen side. Core 1 of the 24F (being core 7 of the 12F) is used for the new 12 way splitter in the new Flash-9 and cores 2-6 of the 24F cable are spliced to cores 8-12 of the 24F cable thus completing the circuit of cores 8 to 12 of the 12F cable.

This means that should the Flash-9 need an extra feed to they can just use core 8 or 12 as it is already in the Flash-9. It would also be possible to install a flex closure nearer to Coroglen and connect any one of the unused cores in the 12F cable (7, 9 or 10) to the splitter in the Flash-9, either to directly feed a property or to feed through another splitter in a subsequent Flash-9.

And all this can be done without having to open the Flex closure again.

The older type join that appears to have been used at the Seeka Packhouse (installed mid 2020) seems to terminate the two fibres being feed into the Flash-9 (cores 9 and 10) in the joiner without looping the extra cores (7, 8, 11 and 12) through the Flash-9.

What appears to be the newer style split is really very nice engineering and while sad that I have to pay for the extra engineering (and I know someone has to, so not complaining) it really does provide for flexibility and potentially allows more rural properties to use the 12F cable.

Am sure if any of my description is wrong someone will correct me.

Finally a 144 core cable goes from Whenuakite to AMGxxx. Can anyone enlighten me as to what or were AMG is? (Assuming not secret.)