Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandBest ISP support? line fault diagnosis and resolution.

gzt

gzt

13468 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#290692 28-Nov-2021 12:02
Send private message

I'm on rural VDSL. At least once a year I have some basic line issues. This is not the fault of the ISP..A quick line test is usually enough. Support identifies the issue and a Chorus tech is dispatched to sort it out.

My problem as I see it, is this - Achieving even a basic test of modem stats and a line test has become a major undertaking with Spark support. Spark broadband support seems to be 100% outsourced. The representatives are following long scripts and possibly assisting other customers at the same time. Even a dead line takes ages to walk through the steps. I'm thinking about changing ISP.

My question is what are my chances of getting an ISP [and landline provider] that is significantly better at line fault diagnosis and resolution?

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Find your next Lenovo laptop, desktop, workstation or tablet now.
MadEngineer
2984 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2820503 28-Nov-2021 12:11
Send private message

https://www.inspire.net.nz

It’s been a while since I last called them but pretty sure they don’t even have a AVR.




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

nztim
2215 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2820740 28-Nov-2021 20:02
Send private message

Have you done the basics install a master line filter etc?

Also if your rural ADSL is bad have you consider starlink?

rphenix
954 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2820742 28-Nov-2021 20:23
Send private message

Voyager have good support so go with them if you can?

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41

Apple, Google and Microsoft Commit to Expanded Support for FIDO Standard
Posted 12-May-2022 17:38

Poly Announces New Pro-grade Devices, Poly Studio R30 and Poly Sync 10
Posted 12-May-2022 17:32








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 