I'm on rural VDSL. At least once a year I have some basic line issues. This is not the fault of the ISP..A quick line test is usually enough. Support identifies the issue and a Chorus tech is dispatched to sort it out.



My problem as I see it, is this - Achieving even a basic test of modem stats and a line test has become a major undertaking with Spark support. Spark broadband support seems to be 100% outsourced. The representatives are following long scripts and possibly assisting other customers at the same time. Even a dead line takes ages to walk through the steps. I'm thinking about changing ISP.



My question is what are my chances of getting an ISP [and landline provider] that is significantly better at line fault diagnosis and resolution?