Orcon wifi pro - Google Nest?
Lizard1977

1735 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#290758 2-Dec-2021 10:56
As part of my preparations to move into a new house after Christmas, I'm looking at ISPs.  I'm happy to stick with the mainstream options, and was leaning towards 2Degrees, which seems to offer a good blend of price and reliability.  I've been with Orcon before, and found them to be pretty reliable too.  I checked out their website and they have updated it, and seem to be offering something they call WiFi Pro which would be free for my new place (under 120m2).  They say it's powered by Google Nest - can anyone testify to the quality of this gear?  For my new place I was planning to just use the standard ISP-supplied router for the time being, and after a few months look at a more comprehensive wired and wireless network once I've worked out the best place for things to go.  Would Orcon's Wifi Pro be a good interim option?

rogercruse
599 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2823121 2-Dec-2021 11:40
I've been using Google's wifi solution when it was simply called Google Wifi and before their purchased Nest and relauched it as Google Nest.

 

My hardware components for my mesh wifi is the original devices but now uses the combined Google Nest phone software to control it. Apart from the initial setup, I've never had any issues with my wifi infrastructure and see no reason to replace it.

 

 

