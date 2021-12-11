Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandTransferring to a new ISP - procedure?
rossnixon

29 posts

Geek


#291885 11-Dec-2021 13:58
Send private message

What is the procedure for transferring from one ISP to another?

I signed up with a new ISP several weeks ago, specifying my preferred start date and my current ISP.
They sent an email saying "We'll confirm your connection date within the next 48 hours or so".

After waiting several weeks and no adequate reasons for the delay given via 'chat'.
Now they are saying a transfer can only be done by advising my current ISP?

Is this how it always works?
If so it's the opposite way around to swapping electricity/gas providers.
Thanks.

 

EDIT: Oh, I've just found a BigPipe post from 2015 which shows the procedure.
I was right, you DON"T contact your current ISP first. The NEW ISP sets everything up and then you advise your old ISP when you'll be leaving.
http://pages.bigpipe.co.nz/how-to-switch-isps-without-ruining-everything/

 

Or do some ISPs not follow this process?
This is for a simple Chorus ISP fibre plan to Chorus ISP fibre plan.

 

 

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: LastPass securely stores your passwords and other personal data.
Lorenceo
876 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2830409 11-Dec-2021 14:16
Send private message

I would follow the Bigpipe guide if I were you.
The same logic applies regardless of which ISP you're moving to. Contacting your current provider first runs the risk of downtime.

OldGeek
634 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2830456 11-Dec-2021 17:36
Send private message

What type of connection do you have (ie xDSL or Fibre)?




-- 

OldGeek.

quickymart
8653 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2830458 11-Dec-2021 17:38
Send private message

OldGeek:

 

What type of connection do you have (ie xDSL or Fibre)?

 

 

rossnixon:

 

This is for a simple Chorus ISP fibre plan to Chorus ISP fibre plan.

 

 

😃

Create new topic





News and reviews »

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 