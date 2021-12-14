The usual answer: $$

You are likely on an old legacy small exchange or whisper cabinet (dare I mention Conklin) only? And they were likely wrong for selling it to you without actually checking first.

Many of the old remote cabinets are still on old kit. With limited linecards, normally for only the number of homes they supply (or perhaps backhaul that limits the number of the cards they can allocate vdsl connections to). Say you have a green street based box. It might only have room for 5 cards. And people don't tend to drop off them unless they up and shift the physical house or change to fibre/wireless. Rolleston use to be in this boat with 'port wait' before fibre rolled out.

Now as they replace RBI areas with fibre, the excess old gear/cards gets redistributed to areas without the VDSL cards. But it'd depend on the hardware already there and if it is as simple as a card swap. However with demise of copper in our future. I doubt this extra cost is being spent anymore or is likely on Pause while the focus to boost the fibre areas to help with it is in full swing.