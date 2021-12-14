Hi All,
Got fed up with provider A, bad service bad customer support etc.
Rang provider B they were super helpful and blah blah, signed up for a switch over to get the “fast vdsl” instead of the 0.7mb up adsl.
Now I signed up, they can’t find my account or order or anything and oh system had a hiccup and oh we had a error in the order etc etc, finally after days of talking. They say there is no more space in the exchange so I’m on ADSL until “forever” or until people disable their connections because it’s a non fibre zone so no upgrade path in this area hence waiting forever.
Can anyone explain in technical details why someone can have a adsl connection but not be able to switch to vdsl due to no space in the exchange, and why do they not upgrade the exchange if it’s full? I asked many times for a quote to run fibre but never got back to me.
Anyone know any good 4g wireless providers?