VDSL Issue / Need clarification
SavageNZL

30 posts

Geek


#291931 14-Dec-2021 11:54
Hi All,
Got fed up with provider A, bad service bad customer support etc.
Rang provider B they were super helpful and blah blah, signed up for a switch over to get the “fast vdsl” instead of the 0.7mb up adsl.

Now I signed up, they can’t find my account or order or anything and oh system had a hiccup and oh we had a error in the order etc etc, finally after days of talking. They say there is no more space in the exchange so I’m on ADSL until “forever” or until people disable their connections because it’s a non fibre zone so no upgrade path in this area hence waiting forever.

Can anyone explain in technical details why someone can have a adsl connection but not be able to switch to vdsl due to no space in the exchange, and why do they not upgrade the exchange if it’s full? I asked many times for a quote to run fibre but never got back to me.

Anyone know any good 4g wireless providers?

 1 | 2
Jase2985
11532 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2832020 14-Dec-2021 12:20
because they dont want to spend money on upgrading copper services

Oblivian
6595 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2832021 14-Dec-2021 12:21
The usual answer: $$

 

You are likely on an old legacy small exchange or whisper cabinet (dare I mention Conklin) only? And they were likely wrong for selling it to you without actually checking first.

 

Many of the old remote cabinets are still on old kit. With limited linecards, normally for only the number of homes they supply (or perhaps backhaul that limits the number of the cards they can allocate vdsl connections to). Say you have a green street based box. It might only have room for 5 cards. And people don't tend to drop off them unless they up and shift the physical house or change to fibre/wireless. Rolleston use to be in this boat with 'port wait' before fibre rolled out.

 

Now as they replace RBI areas with fibre, the excess old gear/cards gets redistributed to areas without the VDSL cards. But it'd depend on the hardware already there and if it is as simple as a card swap. However with demise of copper in our future. I doubt this extra cost is being spent anymore or is likely on Pause while the focus to boost the fibre areas to help with it is in full swing.

quickymart
8679 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2832084 14-Dec-2021 12:48
Where is this? Location?
And I think all the Conklins are long gone now.



xpd

xpd
A500 Mini Owner
11910 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2832086 14-Dec-2021 12:49
Asking for fiber to be installed to you only will also cost $$$$$$$. 

 

The new ISP either didnt check if there was a free VDSL connection for you, or if there was, it was taken by someone before your order went through.

 

Hearing good things about Starlink :)

 

 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!

 

https://www.xpd.co.nz/

 

 

Zeusssy
24 posts

Geek


  #2832093 14-Dec-2021 13:08
As mentioned above and the company advised you, ADSL and VDSL run off differing equipment at the cabinet, there will be a max amount of VDSL ports that either there previously was space and that was taken, or the company only quickly checked and saw you were in a VDSL capable area without querying space actually available. 

The chance of upgrades on the cab/xch for a single customer (or even multiple) is extremely small, they would rather expand fiber than do any copper upgrades. 

Last I knew there was 1 Conklin left in current service, not the issue this user seems to be experiencing however. 

Fiber can be quoted for but that is all at cost to you, I would recommend looking into a WISP, these depend on where in the country you are as to which one would be best to you, WISPA is a site for searching general areas for a provider

SavageNZL

30 posts

Geek


  #2832192 14-Dec-2021 13:59
Thanks all,

Yeah it’s in pakuratahi, no fibre nearby so nobody will be switching up. They said the address was close to the exchange for vdsl high signal strength etc but only mentioned exchange was full, 3 weeks in. But why can’t they switch adsl ports to vdsl? And they don’t care for fibre as ive asked 3 times for a quote and havnt heard anything back. And outside fibre funded area

quickymart
8679 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2832200 14-Dec-2021 14:14
Is this near Upper Hutt, or Hawke's Bay? Looks like there's two of them.

 

If you put your specific address into here, what services does it say you can get? https://broadbandmap.nz/

 

VDSL requires specific equipment to make it available; if no VDSL ports are available, you'll be on ADSL, it's not just a case of "just switch it to VDSL" if no ports are free for use.



Oblivian
6595 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2832203 14-Dec-2021 14:23
Chassis they fit into needs to be able to take the vdsl capable cards which were slightly different to the initial ADSL rollout (one card will do 7-9 connections from memory) 

 

The line cards need to be available.

 

Likely needs fibre backhaul or similar to supply the higher rate to meet demand (or end in a raft of too sloowwww complaints)

 

If the box needs a re-work to change any of that. It'll be BAU as the number of customers hasn't exceeded total built capactity

chevrolux
4962 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2832207 14-Dec-2021 14:36
I find that a little hard to believe. I thought all the DSL cards are ISAM's now. I wonder if it's just bad records stopping them run an order to upgrade to VDSL.

 

Probably just a question for one of the Chorus lads on here!

Oblivian
6595 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2832219 14-Dec-2021 15:03
chevrolux:

 

I find that a little hard to believe. I thought all the DSL cards are ISAM's now. I wonder if it's just bad records stopping them run an order to upgrade to VDSL.

 

Probably just a question for one of the Chorus lads on here!

 

 

Don't think all got done. People are still out there stuck on dialup equivalent.  Going by the original Cabinetisation plan, it was dependent on the feeder.

 

If OP can find the box code it might give an idea... https://www.chorus.co.nz/help-and-support/our-network/upgrading-our-network 

 

For instance post quake, our area had about 5 stretch/breaks in the copper from exchange to distribution box. Wasn't on the full cabinet plan yet so was little in the cabinet while it was getting ready to transfer the copper krone box into it. How to fix? They gave up, Sent a new plug in combo line cards into it. (speed jumped good :D )  and jumpered across. So we were no longer fed from the exchange ISAM but some cards in the box less than a KM away. Meant we were essentially also on VoIP as it went via fibre from there. But the house was still presented with copper.

 

Then the actual cabinetisation started. But that seems to be handme down. There are a few PUK boxes in the above lists that were only planned hen on bullet/mini racks.

SavageNZL

30 posts

Geek


  #2832226 14-Dec-2021 15:13
Hi all,

I called chorus directly, to order fibre, they basically told me to go back to the big 2-3 providers, but i explained that after requesting fibre quotes many times and not hearing anything back.

Basically, there is no VDSL infrastructure in that zone. There is no future plans to upgrade that zone fibre or likewise, so the only connection possible is adsl or wireless.

So it wasnt a case of waiting for space in the exchange. there literally is no fibre/vdsl backbone to that area. even though they said i was very close to the cabinet/exchange signal strength 2/15 whatever that means.

quickymart
8679 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2832229 14-Dec-2021 15:20
You can't order an NGA connection directly with Chorus (which is what you're referring to) if you're outside of the rollout area, you have to go through a provider.

 

As I asked earlier, what does the map I linked to previously say you can get at your address?

wellygary
6626 posts

Uber Geek


  #2832239 14-Dec-2021 15:32
SavageNZL: Thanks all,

Yeah it’s in pakuratahi, no fibre nearby so nobody will be switching up. They said the address was close to the exchange for vdsl high signal strength etc but only mentioned exchange was full, 3 weeks in. But why can’t they switch adsl ports to vdsl? And they don’t care for fibre as ive asked 3 times for a quote and havnt heard anything back. And outside fibre funded area

 

Copper xDSL is unlikely to provide you with a long term viable path....

 

Its quite clear the remaining copper connections will be allowed to eventually wither on the vine and a RBI/wireless solution will be the government/industry migration path...

 

Sitting outside all of this is starlink and other LEO operators that will probably gobble up the true remote locations and potentially stake a claim in the RBI footprints too...

 

But seeking a migration path away from Copper is probably a good thing to think about scoping out...

SavageNZL

30 posts

Geek


  #2832253 14-Dec-2021 16:11
quickymart:

 

You can't order an NGA connection directly with Chorus (which is what you're referring to) if you're outside of the rollout area, you have to go through a provider.

 

As I asked earlier, what does the map I linked to previously say you can get at your address?

 



They mentioned that, but when Ive asked to get quotes for fibre from the larger providers they say will be back later today or email you later in the week and never get anything back. but no infrastructure in this area.
It says only adsl available in the hutt area.

quickymart
8679 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2832259 14-Dec-2021 16:31
It takes some time to get an NGA quote, and a number of providers don't do them as end users think it will only cost a few hundred dollars, but most of them are in the thousands (at minimum), at which point they lose interest and don't usually want to proceed any further.

 

Does the coverage map (Chorus or the Broadband Map) state you can get VDSL where you are?

