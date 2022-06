Hi,

I have BigPipe fibre (300/100) to my door with a Unifi UDM-Pro.

It is/has been very reliable but I am considering getting some sort of failover since the UDM-Pro supports a second WAN interface.

Anyone doing this and if so, what do you recommend?

I am not an expert by any means, but I am guessing you can't get a second fibre connection to a residential property? Or if you can it is very expensive?

So I am thinking it would need to be some sort of 4G/5G router/dongle?

TIA,

Ben