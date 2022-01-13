I give up with Compass, I utterly give up - I've been with them 9 years (silly me) and all I want to do right now is get someone to remind me what my lost WAN password is so I can setup an upgraded modem/router to allow my house to have Gigabit wiring instead of 100 Mbit - so I call their number, and press 2 to get tech support, and the elevator music starts... then 9 minutes after pressing 2 the call is ended. This has happened to me THREE TIMES IN A ROW this morning! During the call there is NO mention of where I am in the queue, or anticipated wait time, just the music.

I guess if I'm trying to get through, and keep getting turfed off, surely each time I'm bumped off I go to the back of the queue when I call back again? I'm also annoyed with the text message they send each time I ring them, which says for me to visit their website and chat to them if I don't want to wait around on the phone - what chat? There is NO CHAT OPTION shown on their website, As if all of that wasn't annoying enough already, I called them at 6:15pm last night after reading that their call centre hours were 8am to 7pm, only to be told that I was calling outside their holiday hours of 8:30-5:30 - NOWHERE on their stinking website do they mention that they're operating HOLIDAY HOURS. Finally, I asked via the customer portal if I could get some help via email with recalling my WAN password - that was 9 days ago, and I STILL have not had ANY feedback or acknowledgement of the support request.

Useless, utterly useless. There, I feel better now, and I'm looking forward to working with a new internet provider, has anyone had experience with Hotshot? 🤪