Compass Internet - utterly useless!
Chrisblobster

#293315 13-Jan-2022 12:09
I give up with Compass, I utterly give up - I've been with them 9 years (silly me) and all I want to do right now is get someone to remind me what my lost WAN password is so I can setup an upgraded modem/router to allow my house to have Gigabit wiring instead of 100 Mbit - so I call their number, and press 2 to get tech support, and the elevator music starts... then 9 minutes after pressing 2 the call is ended. This has happened to me THREE TIMES IN A ROW this morning! During the call there is NO mention of where I am in the queue, or anticipated wait time, just the music.

 

I guess if I'm trying to get through, and keep getting turfed off, surely each time I'm bumped off I go to the back of the queue when I call back again? I'm also annoyed with the text message they send each time I ring them, which says for me to visit their website and chat to them if I don't want to wait around on the phone - what chat? There is NO CHAT OPTION shown on their website, As if all of that wasn't annoying enough already, I called them at 6:15pm last night after reading that their call centre hours were 8am to 7pm, only to be told that I was calling outside their holiday hours of 8:30-5:30 - NOWHERE on their stinking website do they mention that they're operating HOLIDAY HOURS. Finally, I asked via the customer portal if I could get some help via email with recalling my WAN password - that was 9 days ago, and I STILL have not had ANY feedback or acknowledgement of the support request.

 

Useless, utterly useless. There, I feel better now, and I'm looking forward to working with a new internet provider, has anyone had experience with Hotshot? 🤪

SATTV
  #2849841 13-Jan-2022 12:33
So compass have not changed since I was with them about 10 years ago.

 

 

 

No experience with Hotshot but I am a huge fan of Voyager, they do answer their phone and they do solve issues in seconds.

 

They also have a one off fee for a static IP if that is of interest.

 

 

 

John




I know enough to be dangerous

Gordy7
  #2849982 13-Jan-2022 13:06
A friend has had endless problems with Compass, $79.99/month for 50/10 speed.

 

She moved to Skinny and just managed to get on the promotion for $78/month - 6 months free - 300/100 speed.

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

SirHumphreyAppleby
  #2849988 13-Jan-2022 13:15
SATTV:

 

So compass have not changed since I was with them about 10 years ago.

 

 

I left Compass nine years ago, and I found their service to be quite good. They gave me a faster speed than I signed up for (for some technical reason) and gave me months of free Internet after their wireless base station went down for a few days. I was their second WiMax customer after a business down the road. Yes, not having a major outage would have been better, but back then it wasn't so critical.

 

The only major negative was I required a static IP, and they started charging me after the switch to WiMax. That was the beginning of the end, and I moved back to ADSL soon after that, despite it being unreliable. The cost difference for their wireless service just became too much, although they did lower the bill once on request.

 

 



bagheera
  #2849989 13-Jan-2022 13:17
I remember 15 years also, we had them with voip and internet - their webpage only had 0800 number on it, and they blocked cell phones calling it and our internet was down.... called at work "can you reboot the router - no as I can not call you at home as you block cell phones and our internet is down"

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
  #2850061 13-Jan-2022 14:08
Be approx 15 years that I was dealing with them as well for a couple of clients, absolute nightmare for any information out of them. Managed to get one client to leave, but the other hung on until their business shutdown.

 

Seems nothings changed.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

quickymart
  #2850232 13-Jan-2022 15:47
Plenty of other providers around who would be very happy to talk to you - as I say, Voyager and 2degrees are both rated highly on here. Skinny had a deal a while ago too, not sure if it's still available though.

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
  #2850236 13-Jan-2022 16:05
+1 for 2D, Voyager and BigPipe - used all 3 over the last few years and been happy.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

