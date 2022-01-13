littleheaven

My sister has Spark Max Fibre broadband and has recently been experiencing intermittent outages. This morning she took a look at her ONT and was alarmed to see it appeared to be discoloured from heat. It is not in direct sun. She laid a meat thermometer on top and it was reading around 50 Celsius. For comparison, my ONT reads at 35-40 Celsius. She tried contacting Spark but just got the normal "have you tried turning off the modem or using a different cable?" and she gave up in frustration after a long time of getting nowhere. Anyone here with ONT expertise - is this normal? Should she be alarmed? Would overheating cause her connection to drop randomly? How would she go about getting the ONT replaced? TIA!