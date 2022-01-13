Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandStrange discolouration on ONT and spotty internet connection
littleheaven

2105 posts

Uber Geek


#293317 13-Jan-2022 12:53
My sister has Spark Max Fibre broadband and has recently been experiencing intermittent outages. This morning she took a look at her ONT and was alarmed to see it appeared to be discoloured from heat. It is not in direct sun. She laid a meat thermometer on top and it was reading around 50 Celsius. For comparison, my ONT reads at 35-40 Celsius. She tried contacting Spark but just got the normal "have you tried turning off the modem or using a different cable?" and she gave up in frustration after a long time of getting nowhere. Anyone here with ONT expertise - is this normal? Should she be alarmed? Would overheating cause her connection to drop randomly? How would she go about getting the ONT replaced? TIA!

 

 

 




Geek girl. Freelance copywriter and editor at Unmistakable.co.nz.

 

Currently using: Custom-built AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Desktop, 2021 iPad Pro 11", iPhone SE 2020, AppleTV4.

chevrolux
4962 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2849927 13-Jan-2022 12:59
Spark will be able to run a test on their ONT and see what's been dropping. They can see the difference between an optical outage the ONT powering off. And then from there will decide if its worth Chorus investigating.

 

They do run warm, and discolouring isn't all that uncommon for any white electronics that are on 24/7. The old Dynalink and Draytek adsl modems were a great example of that. Would be brown within the year, but keep on trucking for 5 more years no sweat.

littleheaven

2105 posts

Uber Geek


  #2849930 13-Jan-2022 13:02
Thanks for the info. I guess she will have to keep persisting with Spark support in an attempt to get beyond the standard troubleshooting!




Geek girl. Freelance copywriter and editor at Unmistakable.co.nz.

 

Currently using: Custom-built AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Desktop, 2021 iPad Pro 11", iPhone SE 2020, AppleTV4.

toejam316
1128 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2849983 13-Jan-2022 13:07
The Spark Android app (and I assume iOS app) has a guided check option.
May possibly be worth a go?




littleheaven

2105 posts

Uber Geek


  #2849990 13-Jan-2022 13:20
Cool, thank you. I will mention that to her.




Geek girl. Freelance copywriter and editor at Unmistakable.co.nz.

 

Currently using: Custom-built AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Desktop, 2021 iPad Pro 11", iPhone SE 2020, AppleTV4.

