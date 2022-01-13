littleheaven

Spark will be able to run a test on their ONT and see what's been dropping. They can see the difference between an optical outage the ONT powering off. And then from there will decide if its worth Chorus investigating.

They do run warm, and discolouring isn't all that uncommon for any white electronics that are on 24/7. The old Dynalink and Draytek adsl modems were a great example of that. Would be brown within the year, but keep on trucking for 5 more years no sweat.