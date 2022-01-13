Hi all. I originally posted this on Reddit where a commenter suggested that Geekzone might be a better place.

About 2 years ago I had fibre installed at my house. Chorus replaced the existing overhead copper line with an overhead fibre line. It runs about 30m from the pole at the boundary to my house.

About a year later I got my overhead power lines undergrounded. At the same time I got a green conduit installed that runs from the bottom of the pole at the boundary (that has aerial fibre) to my house. It has a draw wire in it ready to go.

I then raised a job with my ISP to get Chorus to change the fibre line from overhead to run through the conduit that is all ready to go. I understand this is an extra service and need to pay. I get that. But the quote was for $3150. Of this, $2190 is for labour alone. This is beyond unreasonable. This quote is almost higher than what it cost me to get my powerlines undergrounded and the fibre conduit installed. Chorus has a monopoly so I'm not sure what I can do to get this done for a reasonable price.

So far I have:

Contacted multiple data cabling companies asking if they can do it, but they won't touch the line as they risk a fine because it's owned by Chorus

Offered some folding to some random Chorus techs I saw to get the job done which they declined

Wondering if anyone has any suggestions that could help me? Over $3k for this job is completely insane.

Thank you in advance.