New Zealand BroadbandBlack fibre cable - UV resistant?
cddt

268 posts

Ultimate Geek


#293342 14-Jan-2022 14:32
I have been looking at our fibre cable clipped onto the fence, and was wondering if is UV resistant? Because it sits out in the sun all day year after year, I don't want to have to pay to replace it in a few years time.

sparkz25
750 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #2850827 14-Jan-2022 14:36
Chorus install im guessing! Its a ruggedized micro duct it will survive anything, that stuff is apparently bullet proof according to chorus.

wellygary
6670 posts

Uber Geek


  #2850832 14-Jan-2022 14:44
The stuff that runs from the Pole as an aerial feed also sits out in the sun day in day out... Pretty sure its UV treated,

 

No reason not to think any other above ground cable is also UV proof.... 

 

There's been plastic coated copper cables on poles blowing in the wind for decades...Pretty sure cable manufacturers have got this sorted:)  

Bung
4579 posts

Uber Geek


  #2850833 14-Jan-2022 14:49
It belongs to Chorus, if it rots out in the sun they'd have to fix it.



chevrolux
4962 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2850834 14-Jan-2022 14:51
Chorus do some dumb things, but they aren't that dumb...

 

Of course it's UV stabilised.

cddt

268 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2850912 14-Jan-2022 16:18
Thanks... just wanted to check as every time I see it I wonder how long it's going to last!

CYaBro
3814 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2850916 14-Jan-2022 16:29
sparkz25:

 

Chorus install im guessing! Its a ruggedized micro duct it will survive anything, that stuff is apparently bullet proof according to chorus.

 

 

The fibre the tech installed here is!

 

He showed me the Kevlar wrap and had to use special scissors to cut it.
He said he always gets asked by the local Russians for any that he cuts off, I guess they're making bullet proof vests or something. 🤣

InstallerUFB
839 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2850958 14-Jan-2022 18:00
cddt:

 

I have been looking at our fibre cable clipped onto the fence, and was wondering if is UV resistant? Because it sits out in the sun all day year after year, I don't want to have to pay to replace it in a few years time.

 

 

 

 

The Aerial/Ducted (black) Fixed fibre cable UV Stable - The Airblown Microducting is UV stable ( Black - both aerial versions and the ruggedised- surface/hauled & Buried types are) - Some flexi ducting is

 

The internal while tubbing isnt UV stable ( hence internal only ) - the internal (hybrid/composite) cable is semi UV stable 

 

 

