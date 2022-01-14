I have been looking at our fibre cable clipped onto the fence, and was wondering if is UV resistant? Because it sits out in the sun all day year after year, I don't want to have to pay to replace it in a few years time.
Chorus install im guessing! Its a ruggedized micro duct it will survive anything, that stuff is apparently bullet proof according to chorus.
The stuff that runs from the Pole as an aerial feed also sits out in the sun day in day out... Pretty sure its UV treated,
No reason not to think any other above ground cable is also UV proof....
There's been plastic coated copper cables on poles blowing in the wind for decades...Pretty sure cable manufacturers have got this sorted:)
Chorus do some dumb things, but they aren't that dumb...
Of course it's UV stabilised.
Thanks... just wanted to check as every time I see it I wonder how long it's going to last!
sparkz25:
Chorus install im guessing! Its a ruggedized micro duct it will survive anything, that stuff is apparently bullet proof according to chorus.
The fibre the tech installed here is!
He showed me the Kevlar wrap and had to use special scissors to cut it.
He said he always gets asked by the local Russians for any that he cuts off, I guess they're making bullet proof vests or something. 🤣
cddt:
I have been looking at our fibre cable clipped onto the fence, and was wondering if is UV resistant? Because it sits out in the sun all day year after year, I don't want to have to pay to replace it in a few years time.
The Aerial/Ducted (black) Fixed fibre cable UV Stable - The Airblown Microducting is UV stable ( Black - both aerial versions and the ruggedised- surface/hauled & Buried types are) - Some flexi ducting is
The internal while tubbing isnt UV stable ( hence internal only ) - the internal (hybrid/composite) cable is semi UV stable