Forums: New Zealand Broadband: Chorus prepares to switch off first copper cabinets
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
73855 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#295223 14-Mar-2022 12:14
Press release:

 

 

Chorus has today confirmed it will switch off its first copper cabinets in mid-March as it continues to upgrade New Zealanders to its fibre network. The company encourages New Zealanders to move off its copper lines where feasible, while it follows the strict processes set out in the Commerce Commission's Copper Withdrawal Code.

 

In 2018, Parliament agreed that copper should be deregulated and instructed the Commerce Commission to create a code that would allow Chorus to withdraw copper services in fibre areas.

 

The switch-off comes as the ultra-fast broadband fibre rollout continues to track ahead of schedule. Eighty-seven per cent of New Zealanders will be able to access fibre by the end of the year, enabling Chorus to encourage customers to migrate off copper in areas where the uptake of fibre is already high. Voice-only services continue to be available for those who want them; there is no loss of service with just the underlying technology changing.   

 

Commenting on the technology upgrade, Chorus’ CEO, JB Rousselot, said, "We are proud to provide a world-class fibre network for New Zealanders and want to encourage those who remain on copper to contact their provider and make the change.

 

"In areas where fibre is readily available, we believe it offers the best connectivity option, with the least carbon emissions. However, we're 100 per cent committed to maintaining the copper network in locations where fibre is not currently available.

 

"It is important to note that this is not a mass switch-off of copper, but a continual transition to improved technology as and where it becomes available. Our priority is to keep New Zealanders connected with a fixed line, without interruption, no matter what the technology option they choose."

 

Chorus' copper switch-off will only occur in areas where fibre is available. In 2021, the Code was trialled with less than one per cent of the half-million customers using the technology. As outlined in the Code, Chorus kept affected customers fully informed and gave them information on what options were available. In 2022, Chorus plans to send copper withdrawal notices to a further 13,500 customers or about three per cent of its copper base.

 

"For more than a century, copper lines have played a crucial role in telecommunications in New Zealand – supporting landline calls and, more recently, allowing us to connect to the internet. Copper continues to deliver a reliable service," said Rousselot.

 

"But with new technology and data consumption rising exponentially, fibre is how we use the internet now. It's important that those who can access our future-proofed fibre network know that they can connect and do so if they wish."

 

Demand for reliable, high-capacity fibre broadband continues to grow. In Chorus’ completed fibre areas 67 per cent of Kiwi households have already connected to fibre; there were 47,000 new fibre connections in the first half of the fiscal year. More than 23 per cent of fibre customers now opt for a gigabit connection, recognising that flexible working, online learning, and streaming video services mean that a single user's requirement no longer determines broadband needs.

 

Chorus has kept customers migrating off these first copper cabinets informed using the process outlined by the Commerce Commission. This process allows plenty of time to choose what alternative technology will best suit their needs.

 




 1 | 2
nztim
2239 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2885953 14-Mar-2022 12:54
They have had plenty of time to migrate and the process put "on hold" due to covid but is now ramping up again

 

Interestingly the Chorus Copper shutdown is now advancing ahead of the Spark NEAX shutdown it some areas

 

Notably first notices have been sent to customers on The Terrace in Wellington a 50Pair cable is will be decommissioned ahead of the WN4 NEAX switch

 

this affects several buildings form 70 to 90 The terrace which have active POTS lines 

richms
25105 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2885956 14-Mar-2022 12:58
Have they sorted out the problem of objective neighbours on shared property yet? 




nztim
2239 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2885961 14-Mar-2022 13:02
richms:

 

Have they sorted out the problem of objective neighbours on shared property yet? 

 

 

Landlords cant object anymore I assume soon Neighbours cant either

 

Think the biggest problem will be multiple dwellings on one address, only the first install is free, and and all activate connections must be replaced with fibre before copper can go, and those installs must be free



richms
25105 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2885984 14-Mar-2022 13:31
nztim:

 

Landlords cant object anymore I assume soon Neighbours cant either

 

Think the biggest problem will be multiple dwellings on one address, only the first install is free, and and all activate connections must be replaced with fibre before copper can go, and those installs must be free

 

 

I would hope that cutting off old nannas copper phone would get them to not object to the installs, but really it should be in the retail contract for any service that you will not object to any telecommunications plant installation and if someone does object in an obstructive manner, then cut their service off.

 

 




nztim
2239 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2885990 14-Mar-2022 13:46
richms:

 

I would hope that cutting off old nannas copper phone would get them to not object to the installs

 

 

Little old Nana is going to lose her Landline anyway when the NEAX it shutdown (Unless they are in a non fibre area)

 

but you are right there should be no obstruction to fibre installation

 

but the largest problem by far will be the greedy landlord who has made 3 flats out of one address, and there is 1 fibre install and 2 copper installs, chorus can't turn of copper until they give free installs to the other two flats which they never budgeted to do

nickb800
2625 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2885991 14-Mar-2022 13:48
The map on their website is quite interesting - shows individual address points which are affected: https://www.chorus.co.nz/copper-withdrawal

 

Presumably there's some kind of multi-criteria decision making behind this e.g. UFB uptake, condition of cables/frequency of faults, and non-Chorus UFB networks. 

richms
25105 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2885993 14-Mar-2022 13:52
nztim:

 

richms:

 

I would hope that cutting off old nannas copper phone would get them to not object to the installs

 

 

Little old Nana is going to lose her Landline anyway when the NEAX it shutdown (Unless they are in a non fibre area)

 

but you are right there should be no obstruction to fibre installation

 

but the largest problem by far will be the greedy landlord who has made 3 flats out of one address, and there is 1 fibre install and 2 copper installs, chorus can't turn of copper until they give free installs to the other two flats which they never budgeted to do

 

 

Then perhaps the govt should have done something about this rather than making landlords put in crappy heaters screwed to the wall that will never get used.

 

Power, water, intact dedicated ONT install should be requirements for a residential rental property if it is in a fiber area. 

Even if you're willing to pay for the install at a property its hell to order it. ISPs sales teams are not set up for it and even when told that it needs a new ont installed will try and slam the connection in the other house over to them rather than put the order thru properly.

 

What I am hoping is that when the little old nana who doesn't want the roses dug up gets a letter saying "your phone service will be disconnected on xx/yy/2022 if you do not move to fiber" that some action will happen. But what I foresee happening is the big 2 telcos (which nana will use one of because it used to be the post office) will send them out the cellular voice gear so nana will be ok and the roses un-dug up and the neighbours still struggling with no usable internet because the 4g service from that same big telco is effectively useless for much.




Bananabob
423 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2885996 14-Mar-2022 14:11
Pardon my ignorance but how does this affect nana with Vodafone landline only?

nztim
2239 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2886002 14-Mar-2022 14:21
Bananabob:

 

Pardon my ignorance but how does this affect nana with Vodafone landline only?

 

 

If she's in a Fibre area she will need an internet connection and the phoneline will plug into the modem, or move to a provider who does ONT Only voice

richms
25105 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2886012 14-Mar-2022 14:49
nztim:

 

Bananabob:

 

Pardon my ignorance but how does this affect nana with Vodafone landline only?

 

 

If she's in a Fibre area she will need an internet connection and the phoneline will plug into the modem, or move to a provider who does ONT Only voice

 

 

I think vodafone have kicked most of their copper only phone connections off the network already. They were getting so much crap about the unsolicited router deliveries to confused people they may have put a stop to it tho.




Behodar
8243 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2886057 14-Mar-2022 16:03
nickb800:

 

The map on their website is quite interesting - shows individual address points which are affected: https://www.chorus.co.nz/copper-withdrawal

 

Presumably there's some kind of multi-criteria decision making behind this e.g. UFB uptake, condition of cables/frequency of faults, and non-Chorus UFB networks. 

 

 

There's some really strange stuff on that map, like that they're apparently cutting off a single connection in Wairoa!

nztim
2239 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2886062 14-Mar-2022 16:22
richms:

Even if you're willing to pay for the install at a property its hell to order it. ISPs sales teams are not set up for it and even when told that it needs a new ont installed will try and slam the connection in the other house over to them rather than put the order thru properly.

 

 

There is dedicated property development channels where landlords can pay to have LFC do this, leaving an intact ONT to tenant

 

They wont though, because they are greedy, and not compelled to do so by law, and are banking on Chorus installing them for free when chorus turns off copper in their area

 

what that does in turn is force chorus (as per the CWC) to either A: foot the bill or B: keep too networks running - Which both are just wrong

 

 

 

 

KiwiSurfer
1005 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2886178 14-Mar-2022 19:24
Behodar:

 

nickb800:

 

The map on their website is quite interesting - shows individual address points which are affected: https://www.chorus.co.nz/copper-withdrawal

 

Presumably there's some kind of multi-criteria decision making behind this e.g. UFB uptake, condition of cables/frequency of faults, and non-Chorus UFB networks. 

 

 

There's some really strange stuff on that map, like that they're apparently cutting off a single connection in Wairoa!

 

 

I wonder if they are only showing connection points still using copper, and excluding points that have already moved across to fibre.

 

So your case makes sense -- if they're the only one in the area still on copper...

everettpsycho
387 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2886214 14-Mar-2022 21:18
richms:

Have they sorted out the problem of objective neighbours on shared property yet? 



Land access reforms were aimed to do this in 2017. I don't think it gives overarching say but as long as the install in communal ground isn't too invasive and is communicated the neighbours can be told what is going to happen without having a say. Obviously it's in the LFCs interest to not be horrible and implement any changes requested to keep people happy but they can just do it.

Wheelbarrow01
1209 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #2890404 23-Mar-2022 00:40
nickb800:

 

The map on their website is quite interesting - shows individual address points which are affected: https://www.chorus.co.nz/copper-withdrawal

 

Presumably there's some kind of multi-criteria decision making behind this e.g. UFB uptake, condition of cables/frequency of faults, and non-Chorus UFB networks. 

 

 

One of the deciding factors is that some of the individual address points you are seeing have been identified as already having an ONT onsite.

 

For example, we have a number of homeowners/occupants who were door-knocked by Chorus, agreed to have an ONT installed at no cost, but then never connected it up and have just continued using copper services. It's my understanding that in that particular situation, where multiple contacts have been made asking them to move to fibre (and these have been unsuccessful), Chorus is waiting until the ONT has been there 12 months and is then issuing notice of intention to switch off their copper.

 

Another example is where a property originally had 2 copper lines, but only one has been migrated to fibre. These would also be issued a notice to try and get the remaining copper line moved over to fibre as well.




The views expressed by me are not necessarily those of my employer Chorus NZ Ltd

