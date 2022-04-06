FYI
https://comcom.govt.nz/__data/assets/pdf_file/0029/279803/MBNZ-Summer-Report-2022-24-March-2022.pdf
Pity they don't do a per ISP breakdown for the social/gaming/Netflix tests, that would be quite useful.
Lias:
Yep, I think the reason is they don't have enough data to do that, but if everyone on here signed up for a white box, it may happen next year...
If everyone here signed up for a whitebox we'd have a ridiculously self selected sample and even though we'd have increased the sample size we'd have made the data less useful/accurate.
In future if I need to know whether fibre or ADSL is faster then I will certainly read this report. And it only costs us 1 million dollars a year (it was something like that) to repeat the same information each year.
It is an embarrassment and shows complete disregard for taxpayer money.
So you're aware of the issues it has highlighted and the industry wide improvements that have been made as a result of the controlled testing and accurate analysis then? I'm surprised someone would casually dismiss such significant improvements.
*** Points to Page 18
only Fibre has less than 0.00 downtime, this is why if you can get Fibre you should use it over any other technology
If you in a fibre area and cant get fibre because its been blocked by politics (by politics I mean illegally split flats and shared driveways), work with those involved to get those issues resolved
Talkiet:
If everyone here signed up for a whitebox we'd have a ridiculously self selected sample and even though we'd have increased the sample size we'd have made the data less useful/accurate.
I take your point, it would widen the currently self-selected sample that is used so one could argue it would improve the data, albeit skewed in a different direction! They currently have not enough data to make some comparisons/conclusions so it becomes a matter of debate as to whether some data is better than none. Now if ISP's included it in their supplied routers, that would widen the net to a more representative sample that you're wanting.
The purpose of the report in my view, is to allow consumers to compare ISP performance so the consumer can choose the best ISP that meets their needs.
We need an ISP comparison of latency, speeds, and preferably broken down by peak/off peak periods.
So, with respect to consumers such as myself, the report is not good.
I am assuming they're excluding planned work because I have had so many interuptions to my use of fiber for that which is because of planned upgrades than I ever had on vdsl.
The Samknows data does not include any allowance for planned work. The RSP/LFC planned work schedule is not even communicated to them as far as I am aware.
