Commerce Commission report out - How fast is your broadband.

AKT

AKT

326 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

#295551 6-Apr-2022 09:15
FYI

 

 

 

https://comcom.govt.nz/__data/assets/pdf_file/0029/279803/MBNZ-Summer-Report-2022-24-March-2022.pdf

 

 

Lias
4867 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2897473 6-Apr-2022 09:49
Pity they don't do a per ISP breakdown for the social/gaming/Netflix tests, that would be quite useful. 




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

AKT

AKT

326 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2897505 6-Apr-2022 10:19
Lias:

 

Pity they don't do a per ISP breakdown for the social/gaming/Netflix tests, that would be quite useful. 

 

 

 

 

Yep, I think the reason is they don't have enough data to do that, but if everyone on here signed up for a white box, it may happen next year...

 

 

 

A

Talkiet
4566 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2897510 6-Apr-2022 10:21
AKT:

 

Lias:

 

Pity they don't do a per ISP breakdown for the social/gaming/Netflix tests, that would be quite useful. 

 

 

 

 

Yep, I think the reason is they don't have enough data to do that, but if everyone on here signed up for a white box, it may happen next year...

 

 

 

A

 

 

If everyone here signed up for a whitebox we'd have a ridiculously self selected sample and even though we'd have increased the sample size we'd have made the data less useful/accurate.

 

Cheers - N

 

 




--

 

Please note all comments are the product of my own brain and don't necessarily represent the position or opinions of my employer, previous employers, colleagues, friends or pets.



surfisup1000
5087 posts

Uber Geek


  #2897513 6-Apr-2022 10:29
In future if I need to know whether fibre or ADSL is faster then I will certainly read this report. And it only costs us 1 million dollars a year (it was something like that) to repeat the same information each year. 

 

It is an embarrassment and shows complete disregard for taxpayer money. 

Talkiet
4566 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2897516 6-Apr-2022 10:31
surfisup1000:

 

In future if I need to know whether fibre or ADSL is faster then I will certainly read this report. And it only costs us 1 million dollars a year (it was something like that) to repeat the same information each year. 

 

It is an embarrassment and shows complete disregard for taxpayer money. 

 

 

So you're aware of the issues it has highlighted and the industry wide improvements that have been made as a result of the controlled testing and accurate analysis then? I'm surprised someone would casually dismiss such significant improvements.

 

Cheers - N

 

 




--

 

Please note all comments are the product of my own brain and don't necessarily represent the position or opinions of my employer, previous employers, colleagues, friends or pets.

nztim
2282 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2897567 6-Apr-2022 10:40
*** Points to Page 18

 

only Fibre has less than 0.00 downtime, this is why if you can get Fibre you should use it over any other technology 

 

If you in a fibre area and cant get fibre because its been blocked by politics (by politics I mean illegally split flats and shared driveways), work with those involved to get those issues resolved




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

AKT

AKT

326 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2897572 6-Apr-2022 10:48
Talkiet:

 

If everyone here signed up for a whitebox we'd have a ridiculously self selected sample and even though we'd have increased the sample size we'd have made the data less useful/accurate.

 

Cheers - N

 

 

 

 

 

 

I take your point, it would widen the currently self-selected sample that is used so one could argue it would improve the data, albeit skewed in a different direction!  They currently have not enough data to make some comparisons/conclusions so it becomes a matter of debate as to whether some data is better than none.  Now if ISP's included it in their supplied routers, that would widen the net to a more representative sample that you're wanting.

 

 

 

A

 

 

 

 



surfisup1000
5087 posts

Uber Geek


  #2897622 6-Apr-2022 12:36
Talkiet:

 

surfisup1000:

 

In future if I need to know whether fibre or ADSL is faster then I will certainly read this report. And it only costs us 1 million dollars a year (it was something like that) to repeat the same information each year. 

 

It is an embarrassment and shows complete disregard for taxpayer money. 

 

 

So you're aware of the issues it has highlighted and the industry wide improvements that have been made as a result of the controlled testing and accurate analysis then? I'm surprised someone would casually dismiss such significant improvements.

 

Cheers - N

 

 

 

 

The purpose of the report in my view, is to allow consumers to compare ISP performance so the consumer can choose the best ISP that meets their needs. 

 

We need an ISP comparison of latency, speeds, and preferably broken down by peak/off peak periods.  

 

So, with respect to consumers such as myself,  the report is not good.  

 

 

richms
25171 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2897669 6-Apr-2022 14:21
nztim:

 

*** Points to Page 18

 

only Fibre has less than 0.00 downtime, this is why if you can get Fibre you should use it over any other technology 

 

If you in a fibre area and cant get fibre because its been blocked by politics (by politics I mean illegally split flats and shared driveways), work with those involved to get those issues resolved

 

 

I am assuming they're excluding planned work because I have had so many interuptions to my use of fiber for that which is because of planned upgrades than I ever had on vdsl. 




Richard rich.ms

Talkiet
4566 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2897690 6-Apr-2022 14:54
richms:

 

I am assuming they're excluding planned work because I have had so many interuptions to my use of fiber for that which is because of planned upgrades than I ever had on vdsl. 

 

 

The Samknows data does not include any allowance for planned work. The RSP/LFC planned work schedule is not even communicated to them as far as I am aware.

 

Cheers - N

 

 




--

 

Please note all comments are the product of my own brain and don't necessarily represent the position or opinions of my employer, previous employers, colleagues, friends or pets.

nztim
2282 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2897803 6-Apr-2022 19:51
richms:

 

nztim:

 

 

 

*** Points to Page 18

 

 

 

only Fibre has less than 0.00 downtime, this is why if you can get Fibre you should use it over any other technology 

 

 

 

If you in a fibre area and cant get fibre because its been blocked by politics (by politics I mean illegally split flats and shared driveways), work with those involved to get those issues resolved

 

 

 

 

 

 

I am assuming they're excluding planned work because I have had so many interuptions to my use of fiber for that which is because of planned upgrades than I ever had on vdsl. 

 



Weird - I have lived here 6 years and had 1 ADSL outage and 1 fibre outage where the faults were Chorus

All other outages have been RSP related

I still believe the report though, xDSL can have joint failures, HFC can have impedance problems when customers disconnect their equipment and FWA I have never really seen an outage but performance really tanks when there are lots of mobiles are on the same tower




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

