Possible the ONT comes from a previous install that was cancelled by the Customer/RSP prior to Chorus receiving the sign off as completed so the ONT never gets formally added, Unfortunately this seems to be a fairly common occurrence as technicians seem to like leaving sign off until they have a stack of them to do and Chorus do not check with the technician before cancelling the job and deleting the ONT/install records as that would cost them time and therefore money!

Chorus have also had a change in service company recently that's lead to a raft of other messes such as technicians completing a job and then another technician being dispatched to do the work as the initial job was never updated but this doesn't seem too likely to be the issue in this case due to timing.

Not to say there aren't some good people at Chorus with the desire to fix things but the restructures/redundancies usually put a stop to that quickly enough to save another dollar.