New Zealand Broadband - Broadband marketing code
#296047 17-May-2022 11:14
From Commerce Commission:

 

 

The Commerce Commission welcomes new marketing codes for the telecommunications industry that will help consumers make informed choices about the best broadband service for them.

 

The new codes were developed by the New Zealand Telecommunications Forum (TCF) in response to guidelines issued by the Commission using new powers to improve retail service quality for consumers. 

 

“We’ve been encouraged by the positive response from the industry to the challenge of cleaning-up broadband marketing. Providers have changed their marketing practices and the codes that have been issued should “lock in” the improvements that have been made for consumers,” said Telecommunications Commissioner Tristan Gilbertson.

 

Mr Gilbertson said that there are three key benefits for consumers resulting from the Commission’s action: 

 

• Getting sufficient notice of any change to their copper service, so they’re not rushed into making decisions about a replacement service, and getting information about the full range of alternative services available to them.  
• Speed indications in advertising that must be based on independent testing under the Measuring Broadband New Zealand programme (rather than “up to” or theoretical maximum speeds).  
• The right to walk away from their broadband plan or provider, without penalty, when a service materially fails to deliver what was advertised.

 

“These are interlocking measures designed to ensure consumers get the information they need to make informed choices about the best broadband service for them, backed-up by an “exit right” if the service doesn’t live up to expectations.”

 

Mr Gilbertson said the Commission will be watching this area closely as part of its ongoing market monitoring work.

 

“We want to make sure the changes providers have made are embedded in their marketing practices. We expect providers to keep us informed on how they are implementing the codes, as well as on how they are making their customers aware of their rights under the codes,” he said.

 

The Commission wrote to the industry in August last year in response to increasing consumer concern around the marketing of broadband services and seeking views on how to quickly clear up confusion. 

 

Some consumers were being led to believe that their copper service was about to be withdrawn, when it wasn’t, and others were being told they had to switch to a particular service, when there were various other options available.  All services were being sold using “up to” or theoretical maximum speeds that many consumers would not be able to achieve.  

 

In November the Commission issued guidelines to improve broadband marketing conduct. The Commission conveyed its expectation that broadband providers should immediately apply the guidelines to their marketing practices, to protect consumers during the busy Christmas period. The Commission also directed the industry to convert the guidelines into a binding industry code through the TCF.

 

Providers responded by changing their marketing practices and have worked constructively through the TCF to convert the Commission’s guidelines into two binding industry codes. These codes formally commence on 7 May and 30 July 2022 and formalise changes already made by broadband providers while also providing an industry monitoring and enforcement mechanism.

 

Broadband marketing code
Copper and PSTN transition code

 

 

 

 

 




  #2914981 17-May-2022 11:58
From TCF:

 

 

The New Zealand Telecommunications Forum (the TCF) has released two new Codes for the telecommunications industry that are specifically designed to make understanding and choosing broadband service offerings from telcos much easier for consumers. 

 

The Commerce Commission issued guidelines to providers of broadband services requesting improvements in the way they market broadband services, in particular when consumers are transitioning off copper-based services.  The TCF accepted the Commerce Commission’s request to develop these guidelines into industry codes. 

 

The TCF Copper and PSTN Transition Code and the TCF Broadband Marketing Code aim to improve the way telcos transition customers away from legacy copper services and market alternative broadband technologies, says Telecommunications Forum CEO, Paul Brislen.

 

“These Codes will help the industry to market more accurately when describing broadband services so that consumers can make informed choices as to what service is on offer and best suits their needs”, says Brislen.

 

“As an industry, we’ve put in a huge amount of work to create a model for consumers that presents technical information in a clear and accurate way.” 

 

The Copper and PSTN Transition Code covers the phasing out of copper lines in New Zealand and complements the Commerce Commission’s Copper Withdrawal Code that governs how Chorus can withdraw copper in certain areas.  The Code requires providers to set out clear information on the different options available to consumers so that they are able to make informed decisions about what alternative telecommunications services best suits their needs ahead of the transition away from their copper service.  

 

“This is a once-in-a-generation transition and for it to be a success consumers need to know exactly what is happening to their service and why. The new Broadband Marketing Code means customers will be fully informed of the changes to their service, the timeframes involved and exactly what their options are as we move into this exciting new era.”

 

The Broadband Marketing Code is designed to increase the ability of consumers to make informed decisions about what service best suits their need. The objective of this Code is to ensure Consumers are given clear, accurate and up-to-date information by their broadband provider about the technical and performance characteristics of broadband services available to them. 

 

“If all parties market broadband services more accurately and consistently, consumers will have a much better opportunity to understand the service they’re signing up for. The publication of these two Codes also demonstrates how the telco industry and the Commerce Commission can work together to improve the outcomes of telecommunications consumers”. 

 

The TCF will be inviting all Telecommunication providers to sign up to the Codes and make the necessary changes to meet the Codes’ requirements within the next three months. 

 

The TCF will monitor the provisions set out in both codes and the implementation of these by providers. 

 




  #2915209 17-May-2022 16:02
Nothing to make them disclose CGNat or other limiting factors in the headline advertising?




  #2915247 17-May-2022 17:45
Or to stop them from incorrectly stating they're the fastest ISP in New Zealand according to xx...




